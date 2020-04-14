STARZ Elevates Alison Hoffman To President, Domestic Networks

Santa Monica, Calif. - April 8, 2020 - Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz, a Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) company, announced today that Alison Hoffman has been promoted to President, Domestic Networks, reflecting the premium pay platform's continued growth and success. Hoffman previously served as the network's Chief Marketing Officer spearheading its brand and content marketing, driving acquisitions for the STARZ app and delivering data-driven insights that support all facets of the business. In her newly expanded role, she will oversee domestic network operations including all aspects of marketing and promotion, product development, distribution, analytics and program operations.

"Alison is a proven and strategic leader in our organization whose talents lie in both the creative and analytical sides of the business. This new role will bring all of the domestic focused functions under one leader and allow her to exercise all of her strengths," said Hirsch. "She is a valued partner who has done a masterful job of building a multi-functional team that continues to drive the business forward, and I look forward to her continued leadership."

Hoffman was one of the key executives responsible for launching the STARZ app and managing the network's direct-to-consumer business. In 2018, the STARZ app was named one of the Top 5 streaming services in the U.S., and it has consistently ranked in the Top 10 Entertainment Top Grossing category on iTunes since its launch. Over the past year, Hoffman has led Starz's efforts to build its streaming business, delivering 70% growth year-over-year domestically and outpacing several key competitors. She has worked closely with partners including Amazon, Hulu and Apple to successfully launch STARZ on new platforms while continuing to build the STARZ brand as the premium streaming content platform appealing to female audiences around the world.

During her tenure, Hoffman launched a master brand strategy for STARZ, repositioning the network as a home for acclaimed and diverse original programming. She's led campaigns for the entire STARZ Originals slate, including "Power," "Outlander," "Vida" and "American Gods" enabling Starz to compete for and retain subscribers in an increasingly competitive and fragmented television landscape. In the past year, Hoffman assumed oversight of Program Operations and built a world-class Acquisition Marketing and Insights & Analytics departments for Starz from the ground up.

She has been named to Variety's Annual Impact Issue, Multichannel News' Wonder Women in Streaming Awards and "Women to Watch" list as well as Cablefax's Most Innovative People in Multiscreen. She joined Starz in 2012 after serving as Vice President of Creative and Brand Strategy at AMC Networks where she was a key architect of award-winning marketing campaigns for series such as "Mad Men," "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead."

