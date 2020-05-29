Royal Embarrassment: Prince Andrew Accused Of Groping Young Woman In Netflix Docu

Prince Andrew is facing a new humiliating controversy after a Netflix documentary divulged that he once groped a young woman.

Following the bombshell revelations about Prince Andrew's connection with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Netflix launched a four-part docu-series titled "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" from director Lisa Bryant.

Things got even more controversial after Steve Skully, Epstein's former IT employee on Little Saint James Island, claimed that he saw the Duke of York touching a topless woman when he stayed at the billionaire's private Caribbean island in the early 2000s.

"Jeffrey hung out with a lot of powerful and well-known figures both politically and financially, and I mean British royalty," Skully revealed in the documentary. "It was probably around 2004, I saw Prince Andrew. He was at the pool. He was with at that time an unknown girl to me."

He then confirmed that the young woman did not have any top on, thus making Prince Andrew engage with her in foreplay.

"He was grabbing her, and grinding against her," Skully recalled.

Earlier this 2020, Skully shared the same story to The Sun, which later on identified the girl as Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

"He was grabbing her ass and stuff like that. They were kissing," he disclosed to the British tabloid. "He was grinding against her and groping her."

Last time, Buckingham Palace issued a statement to defend Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son, saying: "It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation."

Prince Andrew Denied Connections

In 2019, Prince Andrew denied sexual impropriety and his ties to the pedophile Epstein, who took his life at the age of 66 even before facing his sex-trafficking charges.

He also contradicted the claims made by Virginia Giuffre, who reportedly became a sex slave of Epstein and the same woman he allegedly groped.

Furthermore, the York patriarch previously denied his reported meeting with Giuffre at Tramp Nightclub in London in 2001, when they allegedly had sex for the first time. Prince Andrew told the interviewer that the 2001 allegation did not happen since he took Princess Beatrice to Pizza Express that day -- although people did not buy his alibi.

Meanwhile, through "60 Minutes Australia", Giuffre publicized that she was trafficked and forced by Epstein into the "elite of the world." She also held a photo of her and Prince Andrew, which was taken in 2001, as proof of her story's authenticity.

"Prince Andrew should go to jail. I mean, is he ever going to? Probably not," Giuffre stated.

In 2015, Giuffre released court documents supporting her allegations, but the Royal Palace defended the prince and denied the non-sense claims.

The obtrusive one-on-one discussion of Prince Andrew with BBC journalist Emily Maitlis made him lose his corporate partnerships with various sponsors and charities.

It also pushed him to withdraw from his royal duties after realizing that the "circumstances relating to his former association with Jeffrey Epstein" had become a "major disruption" to him and the royal family.

