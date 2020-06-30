Carl Reiner Dead: Comedian Passed Away at 98

Carl Reiner passed away at 98. He was truly a legend, a Hollywood gem.

The veteran comic as well as filmmaker, most known for his double act with Mel Brooks, is said to have died of natural causes.

Apart from acting, Reiner is known for his directing prowess. He directed a series of comedies that were widely appreciated, such as "The Jerk" and "The Man with Two Brains."

His son himself confirmed the sad news. Like father like son, Rob Reiner is a renowned filmmaker as well. Taking to his social media, he announced his father's passing. "Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light," he wrote.

The rest of Hollywood was quick to follow suit in providing their condolences and pay their tribute. Alan Alda took to Twitter, writing that Reiner's talent will live on for a long time. However, Reiner's passing meant the world lose someone kind and decent, which "leaves a hole" in people's hearts. William Shatner also wrote about Reiner's gift to the TV and movie industry. "From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft."

Josh Gad also spoke up and shared his heavy emotions. He described Reiner as the greatest comedic minds of all time. He then thanked Reiner for making the world better because he made people laugh and his audience always feel joy.

Another notable star, Mia Farrow reacted to the death. "We lost a person who gave us great times - countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind ... He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner," she wrote.

Even the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo did not resist reacting to the sad news. He described Reiner as someone Bronx born and bred, but produced work that transcended time. "He made America laugh - a true gift. New York extends our condolences to his family and many friends," Cuomo wrote.

This news came as a surprise, even with Reiner's age. After all, he and his daughter were just seen in a photo looking all cheery. They were sporting Black Lives Matter t-shirts while laying down on a bed with Mel Brooks. The photo was taken on Brooks' 94th Birthday.

Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner are the best of friends. In fact, theirs is already a 70-year-old friendship! They recently joked about the world without each other and it was apparent that this is a sensitive topic for them.

In a recent interview, he reportedly shared the secret to living a long life. According to him, it was having something to do in the morning.

Reiner's massive body of work include TV shows such as "Fraisier," "King of the Hill," "Ally McBeal," and many more. He was also in Steven Soderberg's "Ocean Eleven" remake. He played the amusing con artist Saul Bloom. He was also in "Toy Story 4," lending his voice to the character, "Carl Reinorcerous."

