Royal Embarrasment: Meghan Markle Receives HUMILIATING News Before Book Release

After all the canceled plans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to endure, the Duchess of Sussex got slapped with another humiliating news prior to the release of their new book.

In May 2020, multiple outlets reported that Prince Harry and Meghan will be releasing a tell-all biography titled "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family in Britain and the Commonwealth".

The book, written by royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, will reportedly tackle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to leave the Firm and relocate to Los Angeles to be financially independent from the royal family.

According to First Post, the book's co-authors previously revealed that the upcoming book will also discuss the false reports and misapprehensions about the Sussexes.

"Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond," the promotional literature of the book states.

Despite being tagged as one of the most anticipated books in Amazon, however, the site slashed its amount from $27.99 to $19.59.

There is no apparent reason yet as to why the price has been cut down. However, it is noticeable how the pre-order for the "Finding Freedom" is still up, although it has already been two months since the book became the talk of the town.

For what it's worth, an anoynmous friend of Meghan previously unveiled some compelling details about the book, which stirred public's interests even more.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the friend unveiled how the book will finally set the record straight and provide the real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal family.

"[Meghan wants people to] see 'the genuine person that she is' and wants to 'shatter this image of being a demanding diva," the insider continued before adding that Meghan underwent "monumental anguish and turmoil" throughout her stay in the palace as a senior royal member.

In the end, it seems like the Sussexes failed to sell enough copies for Amazon to mark "Finding Freedom" as sold out and not to change its original price before its release next month.

Nothing Works Out For Meghan?

After the shameful price update emerged online, the Duchess of Sussex is also expected be snubbed by the royal family on her birthday.

According to Richard Eden and Emer Scully, the Westminster Abbey will not ring its bells on August 4 to mark Meghan's birthday. Compared to Prince Andrew, the duke's special day was still honored in February despite stepping down from his royal duties.

In addition, it is scheduled to ring again to celebrate Princess Anne's birthday 11 days after Meghan's.

Moreover, Meghan's birthday will not be as grand as it used to be. Last year, The Sun reported that Queen Elizabeth II planned a special celebration at Balmoral to mark her 38th birthday.

She also had the some special birthday cakes and messages from the royal family last year, but Meghan will never be able to enjoy them again anymore.

READ MORE: Royal Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Delivers Sad News To Queen Elizabeth II, Monarchy Amid Crisis

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles