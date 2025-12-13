King Charles III has shared a hopeful update on his health, revealing that his cancer treatment will be reduced in the New Year after strong progress in his recovery.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that while his cancer is not officially considered "in remission," the King has "responded exceptionally well to treatment," allowing doctors to scale back his care plan.

According to PageSix, the update came through a pre-recorded message released ahead of Channel 4's "Stand Up To Cancer" broadcast on Dec. 12.

Speaking calmly and with gratitude, the 77-year-old monarch described the change in treatment as a major milestone in his personal journey.

"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors' orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year," he said.

According to palace officials, the King's recovery has reached a notably positive stage. However, they deliberately avoided using the word "remission."

Absolutely wonderful message from King Charles regarding his cancer treatment. He also called for people not to be scared and get screened as soon as possible to save their lives. It was very moving seeing the emotion as he spoke just now to the nation. pic.twitter.com/MnVXQeusqN — Prince & Princess of Wales Fan (@HRHCatherine) December 12, 2025

Palace: King Charles Keeps Cancer Care Private

Charles has been receiving regular treatment since announcing his diagnosis in February 2024.

His cancer was discovered during a medical procedure for benign prostate enlargement earlier this year, though the Palace has clearly stated that he does not have prostate cancer.

The King has chosen to keep details about the type of cancer and his specific treatment private. A palace spokesperson explained that this decision allows him to speak to and support all people affected by cancer, rather than focusing on one condition.

In his message, Charles called his current health status a "personal blessing" and praised the advances made in modern cancer care, People reported.

Despite undergoing treatment, the monarch has continued to carry out his State duties and maintain a busy schedule.

The Palace noted that staying active and purposeful has played an important role in his recovery.

Remaining engaged, officials said, helped support the positive mindset that is often vital during treatment.

In his address, King Charles also stressed the importance of early detection, using bowel cancer as an example of how survival rates drop sharply when the disease is found late.