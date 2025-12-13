Journalist Olivia Nuzzi is pushing back hard against her former fiancé Ryan Lizza, accusing him of twisting their breakup story and using public posts to attack her character.

In a new interview, Nuzzi challenged Lizza's recent Substack essays and his portrayal of her role in the scandal that ended their engagement.

Nuzzi and Lizza split after he learned that she allegedly had an affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was then a presidential candidate.

Since the breakup, both have shared their versions of events. Nuzzi addressed the experience in her memoir "American Canto," while Lizza has published a series of posts on his Telos Substack detailing his account of the relationship and its collapse.

Across five posts, Lizza described Nuzzi as impulsive and emotionally troubled, claiming she moved between several romantic relationships.

He also alleged that she was deeply attached to Kennedy after the affair ended and suggested she was pleased when the scandal became public in September 2024.

Lizza further published what he called a "strategy memo" written by Nuzzi for Kennedy, arguing it showed she crossed a line from journalist to political operative, PageSix reported.

In response, Nuzzi used a newly released interview with Substack writer Jessica Reed Kraus to question Lizza's motives and credibility. She said his writing felt like an effort to punish her and control her life from afar.

"It was all designed as this like dirty bomb," Nuzzi said, describing the posts as a trap meant to damage her reputation.

Olivia Nuzzi dismisses ex Ryan Lizza as ‘obsessed’ peeping Tom trying to reclaim control over her with his writing https://t.co/eJQXQomCGo pic.twitter.com/dwdzW0Gpug — Page Six (@PageSix) December 12, 2025

Olivia Nuzzi Compares Ryan Lizza's View

She went further, calling Lizza's work an attempt to confuse readers rather than clarify the truth.

According to DNYUZ, Nuzzi said his posts read like a manifesto meant "to muddy the waters," and claimed he was trying to tell a story based on limited access and assumptions.

In one of her sharpest remarks, she compared his perspective to someone watching through a keyhole and believing that was enough to narrate what was really happening.

Nuzzi also addressed claims about her connection to Kennedy, saying their relationship was largely digital and intense, not the sweeping political partnership Lizza suggested.

She denied that the materials he shared proved she acted as a political operative.

Kraus, a known supporter of Kennedy, had a rocky history with Nuzzi. The two were once friends, later clashed when the scandal broke, and eventually repaired their relationship.