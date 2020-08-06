‘The Voice' Coaches Faces COVID-19 Ultimatum: Accept Low Salary or LEAVE?

The coronavirus pandemic has really hit a toll on everybody, including the popular NBC show "The Voice."

It has been reported that the network is asking the coaches, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson is to choose between the two: take pay cuts or be axed from the show?

When the show's finale aired in May, Globe magazine published an article saying that "The Voice" is "close to croaking."

Sources told the magazine that the show's biggest stars had been warned to tighten their belts and quit fighting with each other, as the show may be ending soon.

Executives behind-the-scenes are worried that "The Voice" has become "too top-heavy and bloated."

Their insider insisted that "the fact that 'The Voice' ratings have stalled is adding more strain on the set."

They also mentioned former "The Voice" coach Adam Levine who left last summer, who believed that the singing contest has "past its peak."

According to the unnamed tipster, even if Blake Shelton will continue to stay because he wants to, the show is required to make a few changes, "or it will go away."

Though it wasn't mentioned what evolving meant, the source believes it's about the impending reasonable cuts.

"All the coaches could see some cuts to their inflated salaries soon," the insider revealed.

"If the show wants to stay on the air for a few more years, everybody will have to tighten their belts - or they'll bring in cheaper coaches."

However, Gossip Cop has looked into the story and claimed that Globe's article is all untrue.

How Much Do 'The Voice' Coaches Earn?

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton has undoubtedly made his mark on the show's franchise after being a coach since 2011. His team has won six times, and of course, his success reflects on his net worth.

According to The Wrap, the country-singing superstar is earning $13 million per season. He's also offered several bonuses in seasons where he and Gwen Stefani appeared on the show to do a PDA overload in front of the cameras.

With two seasons premiering in just one year, Blake Shelton rakes in $26 million yearly just for being on the show.

Kelly Clarkson

Former "American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson has only been on the show since the fourteenth season.

RadarOnline revealed that Clarkson earns $14 million per season, which is more than the original coach Blake Shelton makes every season.

John Legend

R & B singer and songwriter John Legend is only in his third season as a coach on "The Voice," but he won at least once during the sixteenth season.

Legend is said to be earning the same as Kelly Clarkson with $14 million.

Nick Jonas

The former "Jonas Brothers" member Nick Jonas has only been on the show for one season, but he has already had beef with Kelly Clarkson, which would make the show enjoyable.

Though it hasn't been divulged how much he's earning, reports said that Jonas is raking around $10 million.

He is of the younger coaches on "The Voice" alongside fellow Disney star Miley Cyrus, who reportedly earned $13 million each season while being a coach.

