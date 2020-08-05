Meghan Markle Strategy: Duchess Used Prince Harry’s Weakness To Manipulated Him, Critic Claims

Even before being officially part of the royal family, Meghan Markle has faced a lot of criticisms.

In the past few years, news of how the Duchess of Sussex has changed Prince Harry became popular. One royal critic even compared Meghan to William Shakespeare's character, "Lady Macbeth," claiming that she manipulated the Duke of Sussex.

Lady Colin Campbell is vocal of her disapproval against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, particularly Meghan Markle.

She shared her thoughts about the couple's relationship with The Sun on Sunday, just before the release of their highly-anticipated biography, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and The Making of a Modern Royal Family."

Lady Colin believes that the former "Suits" star "preyed on Harry's weaknesses."

The 70-year-old explained, "Meghan's influence is very reminiscent of Lady Macbeth." She added, "It's so sad because I remember Harry growing up, and he was great with my kids."

"To gain a toehold over Harry, she appears to have played to his weaknesses, just as Catherine has played to William's strengths."

She further explained, "Meghan shares a lot of Harry's weaknesses. He is hyper-emotional, over-the-top, rushes were wise people don't and is extremely self-important."

The author, who wrote six books about the British royal family, including "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story," is afraid for the 35-year-old Prince.

Lady C's opinion about the 39-year-old Duchess paints her as uncompromising and manipulative.

She also added how the Duchess of Sussex's "over-confidence" is an issue in their marriage.

"Meghan appears, to me, very good at talking the talk and walking the walk," Lady Colin Campbell shared.

"She is leading Harry down a path he will struggle to find his way back from. I fear for them."

She called the way the former B-list star acted in front of the royal family very "unacceptable," even pointing out Prince Harry's late mom, "even Diana knew how to be a princess and when to toe the line."

However, one person didn't put all the blame on Meghan Markle.

Edward Enninful even said that the mom-of-one "didn't know the rules of the monarchy," as she's someone who didn't instantaneously understand the rules of the monarchy.

The Vogue UK editor-in-chief strongly believes that the American-born celebrity had been maltreated during her 18 months as a senior royal.

He claims that he didn't think the criticism Meghan received wasn't caused by racism.

"I feel that part of the problem was racism, but it was more institution, she walked into an institution, and everybody expected her to know the rules," Enninful said.

"And I think sometimes I take a minute to understand the rules."

He added, "But she did get very unfair treatment, I thought. It was harsh, but I wouldn't just blame it on racism."

Meghan Markle is the first member of the royal family to guest-edit an issue of a magazine.

She and Enninful worked together on the September 2019 issue of the British Vogue for months, after meeting in January 2019 to discuss Meghan Markle's charity, Smart Works.

