Jacob Elordi Sill Triggeredl By Joey King? He Lied About Having Not Watched 'The Kissing Booth 2'

Did Jacob Elordi regret doing "Kissing Booth 2" with his ex, Joey King? Was it hard for him to be back on the series, so much so that he could not bear watching the finished product?

In a a recent interview with Variety, Jacob Elordi said that he is yet to watch his Netflix hit, "THe Kissing Booth 2." The first installment was so successful that there was a second, and now an upcoming third installment. And yet, it appears that Elordi cannot even bear seeing his own work. Ashamed? Regretful? Triggered? Triggered by his ex Joey King?

"I haven't seen it. You've seen more than I have. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but I haven't," Elordi said in an interview published Thursday morning.

Joey King refuses to let that go in record though. According to ET Online, the actress called out Elordi on his statement through a tweet. "Jacob watched it. He's capping," King wrote in a Tweet that has since been deleted.

If she's only playing and joking, then there should not have been a need to delete the tweet. But if she's offended or not, fans would never know.

With "The Kissing Booth 3" trailer already out and the actual film around the corner, one can only hope Elordi finally watch the the second installment.

It can be remembered that Jacob Elordi and Joey King were not just an on-screen couple, but also off-screen. They did not date just a few times too. Instead, they were together for a year and a half before deciding to call it quits.

When interviewed by ET's Katie Krause, Joey King grouched about being in a relationship with the media constantly on their business. "In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you're doing," King said. while reflecting on the pressure of dating in the public eye. "I think it's very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they're owed an explanation, but I understand."

She's moved on though. In recent months, new romance rumors already started to whirr about her and Taylor Zakhar Perez dating, her "The Kissing Booth 2" co-star. Perez however, already told the media that even though he loves King dearly, the two are not dating.

He also shared that they are so close, they were quarantine buddies. They lived near each other so it was easy to check up on each other during the lockdown. They also spent some vacation together during King's birthday. He also revealed that back in South Africa, they often had dinner together, where he cooks for her sometimes and she cooks him on other times.

Certainly, Perez gave the vibes that they are dating because of all these and yet he denied it. His long message for King on her birthday, is a tough one to beat, couple or not.

Perez even said he admires King so much for not just welcoming him with open arms on the second installment of this hit Netflix film, but for going through with it given that her ex is her main co-star.

