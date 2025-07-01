Sofía Vergara may have found love again, and this time it looks serious. The "Modern Family" star was seen getting affectionate with rumored boyfriend Douglas Chabbott during a romantic evening in Rome on June 30.

Photos captured the 52-year-old actress smiling as Chabbott lifted her off the ground and kissed her on the cheek as they left a restaurant together.

Dressed in a floral, curve-hugging dress, Sofía looked relaxed and happy. After dinner, the couple was spotted heading to a hotel together, adding more fuel to the romance rumors that began earlier this year.

Their Italian PDA comes after weeks of being seen together in glamorous settings. In May, the pair made headlines when they appeared at the Cannes Film Festival, where Sofía stunned in a white strapless dress, Hola! said.

The two were photographed leaving Hotel Eden Roc in Antibes with their arms wrapped around each other.

At one point, Douglas was seen grabbing her face sweetly for the cameras. Her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 33, was also present—suggesting the relationship might be more than just casual.

Sofía Vergara and Douglas Chabbott Seemingly Confirm Romance in PDA Photo https://t.co/LogEnqEdYF — E! News (@enews) June 30, 2025

Sofía Vergara Teases Romance With Douglas Chabbott on Instagram

Vergara first hinted at the new romance in May, tagging Chabbott in a funny Instagram post.

During a dinner with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion, Douglas reportedly told staff it was Sofía's birthday—leading to a round of sparklers and singing.

According to ENews, the actress playfully captioned her post, "Respect me @dougchabbott," with a laugh.

Chabbott also joined Sofía at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 25, posing with her, Manolo, Patrick, and Abby in photos she shared online.

The two later appeared at birthday celebrations for Naomi Campbell and J Balvin while vacationing in France.

This marks Vergara's first public romance since her split from "Magic Mike" actor Joe Manganiello, whom she divorced in early 2024 after seven years of marriage.

She briefly dated surgeon Justin Saliman, but the two parted ways in January.

At the time, Vergara told Access Hollywood she was "manifesting health, money, a boyfriend... or a lover, maybe."

Before Rome and Cannes, the pair were seen dining in New York as far back as December 2024, suggesting their relationship may have quietly started months ago.