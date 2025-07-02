Sean "Diddy" Combs is guilty, but for Cassie Ventura, the fear hasn't ended.

Just hours after a federal jury convicted the music mogul on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution, Cassie's legal team broke their silence, crediting her 2023 lawsuit as the spark that led to Combs' dramatic legal downfall. At the same time, a report from Shutter Report claims the singer and former partner of Combs has taken major steps to tighten her personal security.

"This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023," said attorney Douglas Wigdor in a statement shared with E! News. "Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution."

Wigdor praised Ventura's strength throughout the proceedings. "We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial," he added.

Meanwhile, Shutter Report claims Ventura has "seriously ramped up her security operation" in response to the verdict. According to the outlet's unnamed sources, Cassie has added bodyguards, upgraded surveillance at her home, and now travels with security even for local errands.

"She's not waiting for something to happen," one source reportedly told Shutter Report. "She's protecting herself and her family like her life depends on it. Because honestly? It might."

Another source cited by the report added: "She lived through Diddy's power. She knows exactly what he's capable of."

While Ventura did not testify during the eight-week trial, her 2023 lawsuit — which was settled one day after it was filed — laid the foundation for several of the allegations presented in court. Prosecutors introduced evidence and testimony that mirrored Ventura's descriptions of coercion, abuse, and so-called "freak-offs," the drug-fueled sex parties Combs allegedly organized.

Combs, 55, was found guilty of two federal counts under the Mann Act. He faces up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing pending. He was acquitted of the more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Cassie's legal team framed the outcome as a major shift in accountability within the music industry. "She brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion," Wigdor said. "This case proved that change is long overdue."

Still, the Shutter Report sources say Ventura remains cautious.

"Just because the trial is over doesn't mean it's over for her," one unnamed source said. "There's still fear. There's still fallout. And everyone knows Diddy doesn't forget a name."

Ventura, according to the report, is focused on staying safe, keeping a low profile, and protecting her children. "She's not hiding," said another source. "But she's not stupid either."