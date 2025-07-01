Prince Harry delivered an impactful speech at the Nexus Global Summit in New York City, addressing digital protection for the younger generation.

However, his remarks about his wife, Meghan Markle's, past online torment quickly became the primary focus, overshadowing the event's intended purpose.

Speaking with Nexus co-founder Rachel Gerrol, the Duke of Sussex connected the couple's work through the Archewell Foundation to personal experience. "One of the reasons why the digital world was so important to us is because my wife, in 2018, was the most trolled person in the world," he said.

He stressed that getting involved in tech-related advocacy was not originally on their schedule. Yet, their views transformed after listening to families devastated by tragedies related to social media platforms.

"We started to meet a lot of parents who had lost their kids to social media - the majority through suicide - and that's when it really started to make sense to us," Harry clarified.

Despite the emotional weight of the topic, critics argue the Duke's comments misfired. Caroline Di Russo, a Sky News host, questioned the choice to bring Meghan's experience back into public discussion. "The world privacy tour didn't quite go the way we thought that it would... so why is he bringing this up now?" she asked.

Daily Express royal correspondent Pandora Forsyth acknowledged that online hate is a serious issue, but said Harry's framing may have distracted from more pressing concerns. "If he keeps on linking it back to this, then I sort of think it takes away from the really important matter at hand," she said.

Forsyth also noted that public interest in Harry's appearances has waned. "If you think back to a few years ago, if Harry were appearing in New York, it would be sort of like front page headlines," she said. "But he does so many of these conferences and appearances now, it sort of seeps into the background."

'Always Meghan'

Reaction online wasn't any kinder. While some expressed sympathy, others accused Harry of making the moment about himself and Meghan.

One user commented on Page Six's article, "They could easily disappear from the public limelight if they wanted, there not that famous."

"They just dont want to, I think the negative attention they get is a bit unwarranted but they could disappear if they wanted."

Another wrote, "Okay. It is official. H does not regret anything he has done, said, or twerked. He has made his choice and there will be no reconciliation with his family. He continues to play the victim card because it's the last card in his losing hand. Every interview, article, or video simply underlines how irrelevant they truly are."

According to a third, "Meghan meghan meghan. He is so obsessed with her. Can't he talk about something else....like how she's charging 3 times the amount for her tea from same manufacturer? He's deflecting that others are finally talking about meghan bullying them and he's projecting her as the victim....again. It's always meghan or his mom or bashing his family. It's getting old and tiresome."

Meanwhile, on X:

It’s important to have qualified and credible speakers with publicly demonstrated qualities of compassion, decency, respect and expertise and/or training in the areas they are to speak about. On this basis Prince Harry is wholly unsuitable and that is obvious to all. — Royal Thoughts (@InsightfulWatch) June 28, 2025

Harry doesn't have a platform, so he will use whatever is available to continue his victim narrative.

Yes, it is confusing. Rather inappropriate too. — Katherine (@Katheri72023485) June 29, 2025

H cannot talk about all the topics the event hopes to inspire the next generation. He is utterly unqualified and has not bothered to get credentials to participate intelligently. So, he exploited this public event to rehash his grievances against his family. Off topic, much? — Pooi-Leng Wong (@Warm1Leng) June 29, 2025

Harry, however, remained firm in his message. He urged attendees to "consider their own legacies" and think carefully about their role in shaping digital platforms.

"Whatever you put out there, you get back," he said.

While he closed by encouraging responsible investment in digital tools, the focus had already shifted. As Forsyth summed up, "Now the headline, actually, is Meghan – not that."