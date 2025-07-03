Rapper and actor Bow Wow and his 14-year-old daughter Shai Moss are again at the center of public scrutiny after posting a father-daughter dance video on TikTok that drew sharp criticism over the teen's outfit.

In the now-viral clip, Bow Wow, 38, and Shai perform a coordinated dance routine, showcasing their chemistry and family bond.

While many fans praised the duo's performance,others took issue with Shai's choice of attire — a pink bodysuit and white jacket — sparking concerns about her appearance on social media at such a young age.

"Why is her cleavage pushed up like that??!" read one comment on Lipstick Alley, echoing a sentiment that was repeated across various platforms. On Instagram, another user wrote, "I don't think they should've posted this," while a third added, "She needs to wear one size bigger, just saying. Why's it gotta be tight?"

Despite the backlash, Bow Wow received support from fans who appreciated his active role in Shai's life. "Twins. Can't believe how fast she is growing up," one user wrote. "So pretty, Bow, you did well. So proud of the both of you." Another added, "Having a present, youthful, legendary, and artistic Black father is such a blessing."

This isn't the first time the duo has faced criticism.

During the 2025 BET Awards in June, Shai appeared on the red carpet with Bow Wow, who was working as a correspondent for the event.

Dressed in a black outfit with a hip cut-out detail, Shai's look drew mixed reactions from the public, with some calling it "too damn grown."

@bet Like father, like daughter. 😂 Bow Wow got schooled by his own mini-me on the carpet and honestly? She ATE. Shy Shai? Never that. She’s matching his energy and according to her, his height too. 👀 This is the content we came for! #BETAwards ♬ original sound - BET Networks

Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, has often spoken publicly about his role as a father and his daughter's growing presence in the entertainment industry.

In a 2022 interview with MadameNoire, he said, "I told her she can't do anything unless those grades are up. I don't play that, and my mother didn't play that. I'm instilling that in her as well, but I'm so proud of her. Just the brightest, smartest little girl a father could have."

Shai, the daughter of Bow Wow and dancer Joie Chavis, has amassed a following of more than 520,000 on Instagram and 16,000 on TikTok.

She has made several appearances on social media with both of her parents, often joining her mother in dance videos or vlog content.

No matter what he hears from critics, Bow Wow just won't stop gushing about his daughter's gifts or their bond. He hasn't replied directly to the latest controversy.

While opinions remain divided, the situation continues to spark a larger conversation about parenting in the spotlight and how young influencers navigate fame in the age of social media.