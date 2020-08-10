Chris Pratt Delivers MAJOR Baby News Amid Pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Chris Pratt shared some positive vibes to the world with a major baby news.

On August 9, Pratt revealed to his 28.8 million Instagram followers that his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, had finally given birth to a baby girl.

Pratt's newborn, named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, is the couple's first child.

In the photo shared by the 41-year-old "Guardians of the Galaxy" star, the now-parents can be seen wrapping their baby's hand. Chris also captioned it with a sweet message and two Bible verses.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed," the actor wrote.

He added two bible verses from Psalms -- one of which highlighted how they "are filled with joy" and the other about being blessed.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Love Story

Pratt started seeing Schwarzenegger in June 2018 when they were spotted going on a picnic together. In June 2019, the actor officially married the writer.

The couple tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California in front of their close family and friends. The two also expressed their desire to add an angel in their family.

"She can't believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris," the source revealed after Chris and Katherine's intimate wedding ceremony.

A source told People that time that the "Jurassic World" star made his intentions for Katherine clear since the beginning of their romance, making Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter feel safe and loved.

"They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can't wait to expand their family as soon as possible," the insider went on.

Although Lyla Maria is Chris Pratt's first child with Katherine Schwarzenegger, he is already a father to a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Soon after Chris welcomed his second child and his first with Schwarzenegger, his colleagues and fans showered his Instagram post with love and congratulatory messages.

Pratt's Child Received Warm Welcome!

The actor's Instagram post, which has over 1.6 million likes as of the writing, is filled with sweet comments from netizens.

Pratt's "Guardians of the Galaxy" co-star Zoe Saldana wrote: "Welcome to the world Lady Lyla! May your path be blessed with grace and joy always! we are so happy for you guys! Sending you so much Love."

Meanwhile, Karen Gillan also commented: "So happy for you! And can't wait to meet her!!!"

"Girls are the best. She will own your heart. Congratulations to the happy couple. I hope these days are filled with bliss and love. Bless you guys," Haley Bennett said, expressing her excitement over the baby news.

The coronavirus pandemic is preventing Pratt and Schwarzenegger from personally introducing their baby girl to their friends, but fans can expect more baby posts on the couple's social media accounts in the following days.

