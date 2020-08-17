Keanu Reeves Girlfriend: 4 Shocking Things You Do Not Know About Alexandra Grant

Alexandra Grant, Keanu Reeves' girlfriend, is truly lovable and appealing enough to catch the actor's heart.

In 2019, People magazine confirmed that Reeves and Grant have been a couple for some time already, but they wanted to keep it low-key.

The press spotted the two for the first time at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. A source confirmed the meeting and exclusively told ET that the two spent their time with their friends Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin.

"They were smiling and having a good time, and immediately after taking the photo, Will Ferrell spotted Keanu and rushed over to say hello, bringing with him a small group that included his wife, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell," the source said.

Other than that, the couple refused to share any private information about their relationship.

Despite that, there are astonishing and shocking things people should know about Grant, all of which will surely catch everyone's heart, too.

Grant Is Reeves' Best Friend -- And Business Partner, Too!

The award-winning visual artist also became the business partner of the "John Wick" actor. They first collaborated and built the book "Ode to Happiness" in 2011, in which Grant served as the illustrator and Reeves as the poetry writer.

"The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift," Grant said. "All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him - they said, 'Please publish it!' So that's how we got into publishing."

After their first collaboration caught people's attention, they released the book's sequel entitled "Shadows." Subsequently, they established their joint publishing house "X Artists' Books."

Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Loves to Help Charities

Grant also uses her talent to help grassroots artists through her charity GrantLOVE.

According to its website, the GrantLOVE Project "is an artist-owned and operated project that produces and sells original artworks and editions to benefit artist projects and arts non-profits."

Since 2008, Grant has been using the sales from the project to raise funds for various Los Angeles-based charities or art projects.

Behind Grant's "Mysterious" Gray Hair

Besides her high-profile background, Keanu Reeves' girlfriend also has her own way of spreading awareness.

Her natural gray hair has been turning heads; however, she did not let it look that way for fashion or anything else.

Earlier this year, she posted a screen capture of a Newsweek article regarding the health risk of using permanent hair dye.

As stated in the article with a headline "Breast Cancer Linked To Permanent Hair Dye And Chemical Hair Straighteners In Study Of Almost 50,000 Women," the International Journal of Cancer found out in a study that women who feed their hair with hair dyes regularly have a higher risk of breast cancer.

The overwhelming number of affected hair dye users surprised her. Grant then admitted that she grew gray hair in her 20s and dyed it numerous times until she realized that the chemicals she was using only brought toxicity to her.

Grant Is Multi-Lingual

Keanu Reeve's girlfriend can surely make people drop their jaws. As a visual artist who uses language in her works, Grant's past educational travels helped her thrive in her chosen career.

At a very young age, she had to experience a huge heartbreak after her parents divorced. Since then, she stayed in Mexico City with her mother. She attended a British school for a multi-national student body where she learned how to speak Spanish.

Alexandra Grant also studied at Thomas Jefferson School in St. Louis, Missouri, for a year. Shortly after that, she moved to Paris and got the chance to learn French.

