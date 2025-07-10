A whirlwind of rumors has surrounded Jennifer Aniston and a name few knew until recently: Jim Curtis . The actress, producer, and businesswoman was not only captured by paparazzi in Spain with her alleged new love. She herself is also fueling the rumors.

According to reports from Page Six , the Friends actress and the life coach have been dating for about a month.

The rumors began after they were spotted together in April in California and, more recently, enjoying a romantic vacation in Mallorca. Since then, the internet hasn't stopped wondering: Who is Jim Curtis?

Who is Jim Curtis?

Jim Curtis is a life coach and hypnotist with over 550,000 followers on Instagram , where he promotes services such as one-on-one sessions, virtual group therapy, and shares motivational messages. He is also the author of books such as The Stimulati Experience: 9 Skills for Getting Past Pain, Setbacks, and Trauma to Ignite Health and Happiness and Shift: A Quantum Manifestation Guide .

Curtis has been completely honest about his own personal challenges. In 1995, as a freshman at the University of New Hampshire, he was diagnosed with spinal cord injuries after suffering from chronic nerve pain.

Although he has a solid fan base, Curtis doesn't belong in Hollywood 's A-list circles. No public details about his previous love life or net worth are known. However, his social media posts include client testimonials, podcast excerpts, and inspirational quotes. It's clear that his focus is on mental well-being, both for himself and for those he follows.

The chronology of the alleged romance

This episode marked a turning point, moving him away from his life as a "frat boy" and toward alternative healing methods. Thus was born his "hypno-realization" approach, focused on helping people overcome trauma, improve their relationships, and break toxic patterns.

The relationship between Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis appears to have begun in April, when he left a heart emoji on a post of her exercising. In May, Aniston included one of Curtis's books in a photo carousel posted on Instagram. It was her first public nod to him.

A couple of months later, the two were spotted together in public. First, they were seen cuddling at the luxurious Ventana Big Sur hotel in California. Then, the couple was photographed by the Daily Mail strolling around Mallorca, where Aniston even introduced Curtis to her close friend Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. The group celebrated that same night on a yacht, further fueling romance rumors.

Confirmation on the way?

So far, neither Aniston nor Curtis have officially confirmed their relationship. However, the pictures and social media posts have been more than suggestive. Since her split from Justin Theroux in 2017, Aniston hasn't publicly shared any relationship, making this apparent connection even more notable.

Could this be the beginning of a new chapter in Jennifer Aniston's love life? Fans are eagerly awaiting the "hard launch" that will confirm what already seems inevitable.