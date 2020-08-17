Quarantine Babies! 5 Most Shocking Pregnancy Announcement This COVIDF-19 Pandemic

2020 has been the most challenging and difficult year in decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the whole world.

This forced people to shift to the new normal and to adapt to the new way of working and living.

On the brighter side, 2020 is also the year where several celebrities took to social media to surprise fans with their pregnancy announcements.

Having a baby on board is such a blessing that these Hollywood stars could not wait to share the good news on Instagram.

Here are the most surprising quarantine babies announcements for this year.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The latest couple who just made the big reveal is crooner John Legend and the former Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen.

The couple chose to subtly announce the pregnancy in Legend's new music video for the song "Wild," where the TV host can be seen delicately caressing her tiny baby bump at the end of the video.

This is Teigen's third pregnancy. She has two kids named Luna and Miles.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

Another celebrity who is currently having a COVID-19 pregnancy is the 37-year-old iconic rapper Nicki Minaj.

Last August, the "Super Bass" hitmaker revealed she is pregnant with her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

The controversial singer took to Instagram and flaunted her sexy baby bump wearing a decorative bikini and sky-high heels.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," she wrote.

Prior to this, the award-winning rapper announced her plans to quit the music industry to focus on having her own family.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

Just like Nikki, former teen actress Emma Roberts is also expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, per Us Weekly.

The "Scream Queens" star and the Scandinavian-descent actor was romantically linked back in March 2019 after they were spotted holding hands in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

For over a year, the couple kept their relationship low-key and away from the spotlight.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix

Another Hollywood couple expecting their quarantine baby are A-listers Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix.

In May, a source confirmed to Page Six that the 35-year-old actress is expecting her first child.

The "Mary Magdalene" star was rumored to be six months pregnant after she was spotted wearing baggy clothes to cover her bump.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Last in our COVID-19 pregnancy list is the controversial couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.

TMZ broke the news that the Vogue cover girl is pregnant with her on-again, off-again boyfriend. At the time of the reveal in April, she was said to be about 16 to 20 weeks.

It took some time for the supermodel to confirm the issue, but she explained the reason for keeping it a secret for some time.

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused about why I am not sharing more but I am pregnant through a pandemic... obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason that I felt like it's not really something that I need to share apart with my family and friends," Gigi shared.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Not Yet Over? Liam Hemsworth Past Is a Good Sign

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles