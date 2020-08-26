Kardashian Fail! 4 Most Epic Kardashian-Jenner Photoshop Fails of All Time

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is one of the most famous and controversial families in the world.

Aside from their relationship drama, celebrity feuds and family scandals, they have also become the subject of internet trolls due to badly edited Instagram photos.

Having said that, here are the top five seriously iconic Kardashian-Jenner photoshop fails of all time:

Khloe Kardashian Photoshop Fail Exposed in "KUWTK"

The 36-year-old reality star caused a stir on social media back in May 2020 when she posted a photo of herself looking incredibly unrecognizable.

For weeks, Khloe Kardashian came under fire after her fans accused her of using Facetune and going under the knife to alter her look.

"Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn," she captioned.

Of course, the Good America founder ignored the issue; however, in a recent episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," eagle-eyed fans spotted that the show was shot on the same day that her controversial photo was taken.

Following this, one Twitter user posted a side by side photo of Khloe to point out the difference between the two.

The said post gained thousands of retweets and comments, mostly stating the tell-tale signs that her IG photo had been edited.

Kylie Jenner Photoshop Quarantine Pool Pics

During the global pandemic, the beauty mogul spent the lockdown in her newly acquired $36.5 million mansion in Holmby Hills.

Aside from the massive bedrooms, her L.A. pad has a glam room, cinema and luxurious pool.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the Kylie Skin founder showed off her famous curves by posting a series of photos wearing a tiny bikini by the pool.

Fans immediately spotted the Kylie Jenner photoshop fail and pointed out a strange curved edge on her pool, as well as some odd visible reflections.

Kim Kardashian Photoshopped North on Their Christmas Card

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has an extra way to celebrate the holidays.

In 2019, the SKIMS founder chose to have a low-key family shoot for Christmas, as they were spotted wearing comfy lounger waters and posing in a white staircase.

However, eagle-eyed fans spotted the Kim Kardashian photoshop fail and highlighted that her eldest daughter kind of looked odd in the photo.

The mother-of-four later came clean and revealed to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that North was altered in the photo.

She explained that her daughter was having a bad mood that day and decided not to join the family pic.

"The next day she woke up and was like, 'Mommy, I really want to do a card,'" Kim Kardashian-West mentioned. "Thank god the photographer was still in town. I called the photographer, had her come over. I said, 'I have no makeup on now, I look totally different. Let's just pretend-shoot us, but cut me out and you'll Photoshop her in.' And it looks like a beautiful card."

Kylie Jenner Photoshop Mishap with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

Over the past years, the Kylie Cosmetics owner became a target of online trolls criticizing her Instagram photos.

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old beauty mogul did not escape the prying eyes of the public after they spotted another Kylie Jenner photoshop fail.

In July 2019, the reality star posted a photo of her and best pal Stassie Karanikolaou during a vacation.

The two wore an almost identical dress except that Kylie was wearing magenta, while Stassie was wearing blue.

Fans spotted that Karanikolaou's left leg was poorly edited, and it looked weirdly out of shape.

