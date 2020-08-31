Princess Diana's Death: 3 Times the Royal Family Disappointed, Hurt the Princess of Wales

On Princess Diana's death anniversary, royal fans cannot help but remember what she went through years before her death.

Princess Diana opened the door to becoming a royal princess after she started dating Prince Charles.

Soon after their relationship progressed, Prince Charles and Princess Diana set aside their almost 13-year age gap and held the "Wedding of the Century" on July 29, 1981.

Nearly 750 million spectators witnessed how the Prince and Princess of Wales exchanged their vows, only to see how the royal princess would end up getting hurt and disappointed while living inside the royal palace.

With that said, we take a look at the three times the People's Princess was hurt by the royal family.

Princess Diana's Lonely Christmas Nights

Spending time with Queen Elizabeth II at the Sandringham Palace has been a long-existing tradition of the monarchy. However, Princess Diana never learned to like the residence because "she could not get away," especially after being separated from Prince Charles.

Former royal cook Darren McGready revealed that every Christmas since 1992, Princess Diana celebrated the time alone.

The heir to the throne, per McGready's claims, would always send Prince William and Prince Harry to celebrate with Her Majesty instead.

"It was always quite sad when you were working with the princess the day before Christmas," McGready told Yahoo's The Royal Story.

Even though the Queen herself pushed them to end things properly, they still shared the custody of the royal princes. However, she always had to agree with Prince Charles' decision every time.

What broke the former cook's heart more was their "tradition" to always leave food in the refrigerator since the late royal princess would always insist all her staff to spend holidays with their families instead of staying with her.

"So there was the princess, on her own, on Christmas Day," McGready continued.

Royal Family Tortured Princess Diana's Mental Health

Princess Diana's mental health noticeably worsened when she entered the royal palace, and Prince Charles was the first person to trigger it.

According to the Princess of Wales, her bulimia battle started even before she got engaged with Prince Charles. It began when the heir to the throne held her waistline and said, "Oh, a bit chubby here, aren't we?" -- prompting something unpleasant inside her.

In addition, a few months after their 1981 Wedding of the Century, Princess Diana's suicidal thoughts got even worse to the point that the royal family sought for the experts to "fix her."

"I was about to cut my wrists. I came [back to London] to seek treatment. I was in such a bad way. Couldn't sleep, didn't eat, the whole world was collapsing around me," Princess Diana revealed.

She added that analysts and psychiatrists gave her high doses of valium, a medication to calm her down, in pursuit of "sorting her out." Such medications did not help her one bit, and the royal family lost their chance to support her wholeheartedly.

Royal Family Urged Prince Charles To Go Back To Camilla?

The royal family does not support divorce. However, it seemed like Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip made Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce happen.

The documentary titled "Diana: In Her Own Words" revealed how Queen Elizabeth II offered an "unhelpful help."

The Princess of Wales once tried to seek advice from the Queen about her relationship with the future King. In 1986, she reportedly went to Queen Elizabeth II, sobbing and asking for assistance since she felt like her life with Prince Charles was "loveless."

"I went to the top lady and said: 'I don't know what I should do," Princess Diana narrated. "She said: 'I don't know what you should do.' And that was it. That was 'help.'"

Despite that incident, Princess Diana famously showed her respect to the Queen.

Meanwhile, Prince Philip allegedly pushed Prince Charles to divorce the Princess of Wales.

In an interview with Express, royal historian Sarah Gristwood unveiled how the Duke of Edinburgh gave his son several bad advices as his father over the years.

According to Gristwood, Philip pushed the heir to the throne towards Princess Diana when Charles was still dealing with his breakup with Camilla.

Even the Princess of Wales discovered this and claimed in the book "Diana: In Her Own Words" that her father-in-law told Prince Charles that he could always go back to Camilla if their marriage doesn't work out.

These are just some of the long list of Princess Diana's suffering with the royal family. And it might be okay to think that if none of these ever happened, the royal fans might still have the People's Princess they always look up to.

