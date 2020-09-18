'Shaman King' 2021: What To Expect From the Massive Anime Reboot

The reboot for the "Shaman King" anime is now underway, and fans cannot help but get hyped!

Nearly two decades after "Shaman King" aired and featured the beauty of soul-calling shaman skills, it is finally getting a reboot with noticeably enhanced graphics.

The journey of the Shaman King started when Hiroyuki Takei gave birth to its manga version in 1998. In 2001, director Seiji Mizushima decided to give it an anime treatment and run it on TV Tokyo.

But when they adapted it, the show eventually deviated from the manga's original storyline since the chapters still needed to be serialized in Japan's Weekly Shonen Jump. This resulted in a completely different conclusion between the manga and anime versions.

This time, it will finally give justice to the original work.

Earlier this year, news about the "Shaman King" anime reboot came out. According to multiple reports, the 2021 version would follow the original manga storyline.

Although the title is still the same, it would be a different journey for fans.

"Shaman King" Anime Story



On Thursday, the official website for the "Shaman King" anime shared a sneak peek of the reboot.

The new season hopes to put an end to Yoh Asakura's story "the manga way." The reboot will finally reveal how Asakura's life went on after competing in a semi-millennial tournament to become the Shaman King.

The series' official synopsis from Kodansha reads: "Shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead... and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo...and a shaman in training!"

"Shaman King" Anime Cast and Release Date

The anime reboot will definitely feel the same, as some of the original cast are set to reprise their roles.

Katsuyuki Konishi (Amidamaru), Megumi Hayashibara (Anna Kyoyama), and Minami Takayama (Hao Asakura) are already confirmed to rejoin the franchise from the 2001 series. Meanwhile, Yoko Hikasa will be the new actor for Yoh Asakura.

Meanwhile, Joji Furute will be directing the new series. He will be working with Shohi Yonemura for the script and Yuki Hayashi for the music.

The team aims for the "Shaman King" anime reboot to adapt all 35 volumes of the manga. It will also include the series' "true end," which became part of the manga when it was reprinted under the title "Shaman King Kang Zeng Bang."

"Shaman King" Anime Reboot Journey

The reboot has been long expected since 2015.

Five years ago, former Madhouse president and then MAPPA president Masao Maruyama attended Otakon 2015, during which he expressed his desire to launch a reboot of "Shaman King."

Meanwhile, in February 2017, Takei answered a fan's question and revealed on his official Twitter account that a company sent a proposal regarding his manga's remake. However, he had to turn it down since the unnamed company could not use the first anime's voice actors and soundtrack music.

But since everything is all set now, Takei finally has the chance to give his creation a proper ending.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Movie Scare: 3 Terrifying Near-Death Experiences of The Rock

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles