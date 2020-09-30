Taylor Swift's Cat Is RICHER Than Most Hollywood Stars

Taylor Swift's cat is certainly making everyone question how animals can be wealthier than human beings, especially Hollywood stars.

In 2014, Swift welcomed the newest cat in her family and named her Olivia Benson, after Mariska Hargitay's character on "Law & Order: SVU." Since then, Olivia became an instant celebrity.

The Scottish fold cat also has her own Instagram account, which made her famous even more.

Amid the "popularity" she enjoys, Olivia Benson still remains the rich little sister to Swift's other cats, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.

But the question now is: how rich is Olivia Benson that she beat most Hollywood stars when it comes to net worth?

Olivia Benson's Net Worth

According to multiple news outlets, Taylor Swift's cat has a net worth of $97 million. Although the singer herself is truly rich, such value for a cat left Switfies and netizens astonished.

It is worth noting, however, that Olivia Benson earned all those paychecks by starring in multiple projects alongside her owner.

Aside from appearing in several music videos of Swift, the adorable Scottish fold cat also starred in advertisements, including for Diet Coke and Keds shoes.

In comparison, Olivia Benson is way richer than Kendall Jenner ($45 million), Demi Lovato ($40 million), Selena Gomez ($75 million), Gigi Hadid ($29 million), and Joe Jonas ($40 million), among others.

Swift, of course, has a net worth of $400 million, which certainly helped her cat reach the fame and value she has now.

Because of this, Olivia Benson has secured a spot in the list of the world's wealthiest animals.

The Richest Animals in The World

Taylor Swift's cat is not the only animal that is richer than most Hollywood stars.

As of writing, Olivia Benson is the third richest animal and second most well-off cat in history. Beating her on the list are Gunther IV and Grumpy Cat.

Gunther IV, the current richest animal in the world, enjoys a $400 million net worth. The second-generation millionaire canine received $80 million from his father, Gunther III, which he inherited from German Countess Karlotta Liebenstein.

After Gunther III left a huge amount of money to him, Gunther IV's caretakers used his fortune to invest in different things. Fortunately, they were able to make it grow.

In addition, the canine owns mansions in different parts of the world. For his daily meal, his own maid serves him caviar, showing how wealthy he is.

Meanwhile, Grumpy Cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, is the second richest animal in the world with a $100 million net worth.

Grumpy Cat soared to popularity because of the memes people made about her, allowing her to have her own merchandise, as well as get sponsorships and land on films and other media.

For what it's worth, she has a self-titled movie "Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever," where Aubrey Plaza lent her voice to her.

READ MORE: Samuel L. Jackson Net Worth: 'Avengers' Star Is the Highest-Grossing Actor Ever

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles