Tyga Desperate? Rapper Leaks Genital Pics To Raise Funds?

Tyga's name has been all over the internet these days because of a raunchy photo that he allegedly leaked himself.

On a quiet Saturday morning, the Twitter world somehow exploded after a photo of Tyga's private part reportedly leaked on social media.

The "Rack City" rapper's explicit photo came a few weeks after Twitter was recently flooded with pictures of Chris Evan's manhood. Is it a kind of "pandemic trend" or something?

While Tyga has yet to speak up about the private part snap, many fans are convinced that the 30-year-old rapper leaked his own nudes so internet users would flock his "OnlyFans" account and get paid bigtime.

"His nudes didn't 'leak' his funds are drying up, its the perfect excuse to create an onlyfans page to get paid....u ain't slick Tyga," one Twitter user wrote.

"Tyga is now on onlyfans and has decided to make some money via soft porn," another one added.

"OnlyFans" is an adult-only subscription-based social media platform where content creators share explicit content from photos to videos. Aside from Tyga, other celebrities are also promoting their accounts on the platform, including Bella Thorne, Cardi B, Blac Chyna, and more.

Meanwhile, several reports claim that it is not the first time Tyga has leaked his X-rated picture. According to sources, the rapper already revealed the same photo in the past before deciding to share it on his "OnlyFans" account.

Some fans are also convinced that Tyga dropped the content himself. He recently promoted his "OnlyFans" account by posting a suggestive photo of himself surrounded by several women with a link leading to his $20 subscription account.

In a statement to "Page Six" back in September, Tyga explained why he decided to join the platform, saying it his way of connecting to his fans.

"It's a new platform where I can talk directly to my fans and give them exclusive music, pics, videos, and other BTS of my latest releases," Tyga said.

"They can really see more inside my life than ever before, and an intimate look of what I do every day. It's 'bout to be lit!" he added.

As of writing, Tyga has been a trending topic on Twitter for almost two days with nearly 147,000 tweets. Below are some of the funniest reactions to his leaked explicit photo.

"Tyga hayi the Kylie Jenner and Black China are strong after what I saw from Tyga is not a d**k but a 3rd leg," one Twitter user wrote.

"We can expect at least 10-12 inches over Rack City today," another one added.

Meanwhile, others called out Tyga and other celebrities on the platform and accused them of minimizing the sex workers' source of income.

A concerned user suggested: "Can celebs (i.e. bella thorne, tyga, and tyler posey) stop trying to chime in on making an onlyfans account?? this literally makes earning money A LOT harder for sex workers who are trying not to suffer financially during a pandemic... + celebs r far from financial instability."

Another one noted: "Can famous people stop making onlyfans? it's disrespectful to sex workers. also, all of that money better go to the women actually doing the sex work in your videos you POS @Tyga."

