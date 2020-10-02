Max Ehrich Break Down on Instagram Live Accusing Demi Lovato Of Using Him For PR Stunt

A week after Demi Lovato ended her two-month engagement with Max Ehrich, the heartbroken lad appears to have a breakdown and straight-up accused his ex-fiance of using him for publicity.

In a late Instagram Live session, Max Ehrich got emotional while addressing his breakup with Demi Lovato.

The couple started dating last March and even spent their quarantine time with each other. Four months later, Max went down on one knee and asked Demi to be his wife. The couple announced their engagement last July, but after two months, the "Skyscraper" hitmaker called it off.

According to reports, several sources told the 28-year-old singer that Max is not the right guy as he didn't have the right intentions for her.

Now, Max is setting the record straight and drops a massive accusation against her ex-fiance.

The 29-year-old actor expressed his sadness by wishing others not to feel the same devastating experience he is going through right now.

"It's just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way," Max said during his recent Instagram Live session.

The "Young and Restless" star then accused Demi of using him and their relationship as a PR stunt for her upcoming song.

"I was in love. The whole world should f-king know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used," Max continued.

"But I hope the song is number one because you know what, if that's what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it," he added, referring to Demi's newly released single, "Still Have Me."

Max also dragged Ariana Grande and her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, into his live rant by comparing their well-publicized breakup to his and Demi's called-off the engagement.

"Pete Davidson didn't deserve to feel this way. Do you think he wrote that text to Mac Miller? Ha. Open your eyes. Calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this," Max said.

Max ended his Instagram Live session by sarcastically wishing Demi Lovato to be happy.

"I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything," Max concluded.

Blindsided by the Breakup

Earlier this week, Max Ehrich claims that instead of having a face-to-face breakup, he learned that his relationship with Demi just ended through tabloid reports.

In an Instagram Story entry, Max explained that he was in the middle of the set of his new movie, "Souther Gospel," when he read a tabloid article about their breakup.

The actor swore that it is how he finds out about the breakup, in the middle of production surrounded by film cast and crew.

Meanwhile, a source told E! News that Demi broke up with Max even before he went to the shoot. The insider claims that Demi's family thinks he is crazy, and Max is just trying to stay relevant.

