Batwoman Heartbreak: Ruby Rose Reveals Real Reason for Leaving The CW Show

Ruby Rose sets the record straight regarding her decision to leave The CW show "Batwoman."

Earlier this year, the former MTV Australia host dropped the bombshell news that she quit the show after wrapping its first season.

Since then, she has been plagued with controversies surrounding her sudden exit in "Batwoman."

Now, the "Orange Is the New Black" alum wanted to make things clear as she spoke about the real reason behind her departure.

Ruby Rose Addresses Controversy Behind "Batwoman" Series

In her recent interview with SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Rose revealed that COVID-19 played a big part after the production was halted due to the global pandemic.

"We didn't get to finish the first season, which is such a shame, especially for a first season show...and then we went into lockdown with COVID and thinking of in quarantine and locked down, there was a lot of thought and reflection and kind of everyone did it," Rose explained, per Just Jared.

The CW show went on a hiatus for months alongside other Vancouver-based series, such as the teen drama "Riverdale" and Netflix's "Maid."

The 5-foot-7 stunner also mentioned that she had a "great time" filming the show and considers it as one of her greatest achievements in her acting career.

"I am so proud of what we achieved. We set out to achieve something pretty significant, you know, the first ever live action Batwoman and the first ever, you know, out gay superhero, her and Kate Kane. And I love that character and the whole experience."

She then spoke about her and the network's mutual decision to go in "different directions."

From Orange Overalls to Cat Suit

Back in August 2018, it was announced that the "Orange Is the New Black" star will play the titular role and her alter ego, Kate Kane.

In her Instagram post, the Australian actress got a little emotional as she mentioned that portraying the iconic superhero is her "childhood dream."

"This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different," she captioned alongside her photo and an animated Batwoman donning the famous black suit.

At the time, the show's executive producer, Caroline Dries, explained that the 34-year-old actress is a perfect fit for the role as she possesses an X-factor of a "cool, nonchalant, somewhat aloof, mixed with charming and thoughtful and funny" type of person.

Unfortunately, Ruby Rose suffered a severe back injury while shooting the series sometime in September.

Following her accident, she then announced that she would no longer return for the second season.

Rumors sparked that the former model is reportedly "unhappy" with the requirement of working long hours for the series lead, as cited by Variety.

This reportedly eventually caused friction on the set, which prompted her to leave the show.

The source also revealed to the publication that her recent move with "Batwoman" "had nothing to do with her health or injury."

