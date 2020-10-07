LeBron James House: A Tour of LeBron's New $36.8 Million Mansion

Despite his crazy schedule trying to win the 2020 NBA title, LeBron James is making headlines after acquiring a multi-million mansion in Los Angeles.

Often called as King James, he is one of the wealthiest players in the NBA and currently holds the fifth spot on the list of highest-paid athletes in the world with $88.2 million earnings for 2020, per Forbes.

In his 17-year career in the NBA, the famous athlete has reached a net worth of $450 million, $53 million of which is through his lucrative endorsements with Nike, Coca-Cola, Blaze Pizza and Beats By Dre.

LeBron James' House

Widely considered as one of the greatest players of all time in basketball, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is not all about basketball. He is a savvy businessman who knows how and where to spend his billions, and that is proven by his impressive real estate portfolio.

Before his latest purchase, James had two mansions, first is located at the upscale Brentwood, California that costs a staggering $23 million, which he bought in 2018.

It features a modern aesthetic with a neutral color palette that has an eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom, gated driveway and an oversized pool and spa.

His second is in his hometown in Akron, Ohio, which is a 30,000 square-foot property that costs around $9.2 million.

As cited by Cavaliers Nation, his Bath Township property has six bedrooms, six half bathrooms, eight full bathrooms, a recording studio, a movie theater, a two-lane bowling alley, an aquarium and his own barbershop.

The NBA superstar's massive living room features a modern-style area with high ceilings that accentuates white sheer drapes and white walls with gray furniture.

New Beverly Hills Property

Now, the 35-year-old power forward wanted to step up his property portfolio and recently bought a 2.5 acres mansion located in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood.

As cited by Forbes, LeBron James' house cost a whopping $36.75 million, which is slightly below the previous listing price of $39 million.

SEE PHOTOS OF LEBRON JAMES' NEW HOUSE HERE (VIA HILTON & HYLAND)

Interestingly, his new property also has Hollywood history.

According to the publication, his Beverly Hills mansion was previously owned by the late talk show host Lee Phillip Belland, the genius behind series like "The Young And The Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

In addition, the multi-million estate was built in the 1930s by French-American actor Charles Boyer and later sold to renowned director Howard Hughes.

The "Vendetta" director then leased the mansion to Hollywood star and his onetime lover, Katharine Hepburn.

Aside from its previous star-studded owners, LeBron James' house also boasts a jaw-dropping 9,100-square-foot main home, which features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two guest rooms.

His multi-million dollar mansion also has a tennis court, movie theater, a pool, and a pool house with an overlooking view of both Beverly Hills and the Pacific Ocean.

The Lakers forward's outdoor area also features landscaped grounds, while his living room has large windows that provide natural light to come in and has sprawling views of the city.

READ MORE: Netflix Nightmare: Streaming Giant in Massive Trouble After 'Cuties' Backlash

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles