5 Surprising Celebrities You Didn’t Know Have OnlyFans Accounts

Bella Thorne became a trending topic for weeks after her shocking record-breaking debut in OnlyFans. The former Disney star reportedly raked over $1 million in her first 24 hours on the adult content platform.

The London-based subscription service has seen a surge in its subscription during the onset of the global pandemic, as entertainers and sex workers have shifted their market -- from-face-to face to online.

According to Insider, OnlyFans increased 75 percent in "model sign-ups" in March and April, and an average of 200,000 new users daily.

"OnlyFans offers the opportunity to see the 'other side' of the professional performer and that's really been opened up during this pandemic," Clarissa Smith, a professor at the University of Sunderland and co-editor of the Journal of Porn Studies, explained to the outlet.

Thorne is not the only celebrity who joined the X-rated content platform, however

Grammy winner Cardi B surprised fans after she confirmed her appearance on the site, becoming one of the first A-list OnlyFans celebrities.

Meanwhile, Tyga recently made headlines after his explicit photo leaked over his OnlyFans account after joining last September.

Aside from the two, here are five unexpected celebrities who are members of the content-sharing platform.

Jordyn Woods

The latest OnlyFans celebrity is the social media personality, Jordyn Woods.

The 23-year-old model gained her millions of followers through her cameo in the reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," where she was known as Kylie Jenner's (former) sidekick.

Now, she uses her tons of followers to cash in through her OnlyFans account. She is reportedly charging her subscribers $20 a month for her private content.

In her previous interview with Complex, the California-born influencer revealed her reasons for joining the adult platform: "I feel like OnlyFans was a platform I could be a little bit different on [compared to] the rest of my platforms. And for me, it was, 'I'm not just doing it,' like I'm taking photos out of my phone and posting it."

Amber Rose

Model and recording artist Amber Rose is one of many OnlyFans celebrities.

Famous for being Kanye West's former girlfriend, the "Sister Code" actress joined the private subscription site in late September.

Tana Mongeau

YouTube star Tana Mongeau also joined the adult content platform, but unlike other creators, she offers free subscriptions for everyone who has an OnlyFans membership.

However, the 22-year-old blonde beauty was criticized after offering fans free nude photos in her account in exchange for proof that they voted for Joe Biden instead of Donald Trump.

Dorinda Medley

The former "Real Housewives of New York" star Dorinda Medley joined OnlyFans earlier this year following her split with ex-boyfriend John Mahdessian, whom she dated for seven years.

The 55-year-old reality star is charging fans a subscription fee of $4.99 a month.

Sonja Morgan

Another "RHONY" star in OnlyFans is Sonja Morgan, who joined last July.

According to reports, her page was free in the first few weeks after joining the adult platform, but she is now charging $4.99 a month.

