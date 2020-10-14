‘The Crown’ Season 4: Princess Diana's Marriage Drama To Take the Spotlight?

Netflix released another trailer for "The Crown" Season 4, highlighting the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Debuting on November 15, the latest teaser delves into the blossoming romance of the Prince of Wales, played by Josh O'Connor, and the Princess of Wales, portrayed by the rising star, Emma Corrin.

The streaming giant's official site shared a clip, with the caption: "The stuff of which fairy tales are made."

At the beginning of the trailer, the young Lady Diana Spencer entered what appears to be a hall inside Buckingham Palace as the royal family members welcomed her.

"Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made - a prince and princess on their wedding day. But fairy tales usually end at this point, with the simple phrase, 'They lived happily ever after,'" the narrator said.

In the 92-second clip, Princess Margaret (played by the award-winning actress Helena Bonham Carter) and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip (portrayed by the three-time Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman and "Outlander" actor Tobias Menzies) were also shown..

The highly anticipated season of "The Crown" will cover the monarchy's achievements and drama between the heir to the throne and her wife, which is considered as one of the biggest blows in the royal family's history.

"As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another - sharing life's splendors and miseries, achievements and setbacks - they will be transformed in the process. Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins," as stated in the video.

Covering the era of the late 1970s, the royal family was caught up protecting the line succession by "securing an appropriate bride" for then Prince Charles.

Dubbed as the wedding of the century, the upcoming season also traces the union between the Prince of Wales to Lady Diana in 1981 and their tumultuous marriage that followed.

Moreover, the show will introduce their kids Prince William and Prince Harry, and their controversial 1983 tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The Queen Versus the "Iron Lady"

Aside from the young royals, the new season of the historical drama series will also explore the Queen's 25th year as the head of state and her complicated relationship with Britain's first female Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher -- played by "The X-Files" icon Gillian Anderson.

Labeled as the "Iron Lady," the longest-serving British prime minister of the 20th century was widely regarded due to her radical ideology in the modern government.

Fans Reaction To "The Crown" Season 4 Trailer

Social media was bombarded as fans expressed their excitement over the upcoming season of "The Crown."

"A visual representation of me when the crown trailer was out. I WAS NOT PREPARED," one fan mentioned.

Meanwhile, others also praised how the historical drama perfectly portrayed the People's Princess.

"The crown did it again," one user wrote, with a side by side photo of Corrin and Princess Diana wearing the iconic blue dress.

READ MORE: 'Emily in Paris' Phone Case: The TRUE Story Behind the Viral Accessory, Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles