Khloe Kardashian Lied About Her Positive Coronavirus Test? Fans Think So!

In the latest clip for the upcoming "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" episode, it shows that Khloe Kardashian tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, a lot of the reality show's fans are not convinced that it's true. They believe that they're just doing it for the ratings.

In the latest clip scheduled to air tonight, Kim Kardashian discussed how sick her 36-year-old sister had been.

She explained, "We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not."

The KKW Beauty mogul continued, "I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick. And that scares me for her because I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's nervous about it."

In the show, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner also revealed she had been calling every doctor she could just so her daughter could get the medical attention she needs.

Khloe, as she laid in bed, told the camera that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

She explained, "Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It's going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days."

True Thompson's mom also shared some of her symptoms, including vomiting, running hot and cold, headache, cough, and a sore throat.

Khloe revealed, "I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache."

She added, "I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing. My chest would burn when I would cough."

However, she did assure everyone that despite it being "that s-t is real," she said, "we're all going to get through this. We're all going to be okay."

She concluded with, "May God bless us all."

Meanwhile, KUWTK fans are not convinced that she tested positive for the deadly virus.

While she did seem down and out with an illness and was even tested for it, not everyone believed that she had a positive test.

Fans on Reddit discussed Khloe Kardashian's coronavirus diagnosis, and there were a lot of skeptics.

One person asked, "How did they manage to make one of the most dramatic things happening in the world right now seem overly dramatic and fake?"

Another Redditor responded, "Probably because it's fake. We aren't as stupid as they think we are."

Other fans also questioned the type of test Khloe Kardashian got.

"I saw the pics of the doctor swabbing her, and I have gotten so cynical about her 'plotlines' since she admitted she faked her fertility issue storyline."

Another said that Khloe must provide receipts of the test results or "it didn't happen."

Some fans pointed out that the doctor wasn't wearing PPE while Khloe was being tested.

"I want to know why the 'doctor' testing her had zero PPE on. If it's true that she had it, that must have been a staged scene filmed after the fact. Or that doctor should lose his license."

In an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Khloe opened about her "incredibly scary" experience after suffering from COVID-19 back in March.

"It's still scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down, and we didn't have any information or the information we had just changed every single day."

She revealed that she was quarantined in her room for 16 days and waited until she got negative results.

"I don't care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long because I couldn't be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing."

