When Will Johnny Depp's Libel Case Result Be Revealed? [UPDATE]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent most of this year throwing damaging allegations at each another. The public also discovered the once-unknown facts and all the contradicting statements of the two.

On July 28, the 16-day legal trial between the former couple came to an end. During that time, everyone had been facing difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This caused Judge Justice Nicol to set the month of September as the verdict's earliest release date. However, again, the health crisis affected the schedule and delayed the supposed progress of the trial.

Fortunately, after months of waiting, Depp and Heard will finally hear the final judgement.

When Will the Result of Depp and Heard's Legal Battle Be Released?

On October 27, Tristan Kirk of The Evening Standard revealed that the trial's final verdict will be released on November 2.

"Breaking: Johnny Depp v The Sun ruling will be handed down on Monday, November 2 at 10am," Kirk wrote in a tweet. "Depp's High Court libel claim against The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers for calling him a 'wife beater' in his marriage to Amber Heard."

The newly unveiled date is nearly two months late compared to the original schedule.

Although it was a long wait, it will finally put an end to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's dispute during their 16-day trial.

To recall, the "Aquaman" actress unrolled 14 abuse allegations against Depp. These supported what The Sun's article divulged.

The said damaging write-up that the news outlet published years ago claimed that the actor was abusive towards Heard. This led to the publication to call him a "wife beater."

The Sun also called out J.K Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, for hiring the "wife-beater Depp" in a "Fantastic Beasts" film despite the case against him.

Heard, for her part, also penned an op-ed article in The Washington Post titled "I Spoke Up Against Sexual Violence - And Faced Our Culture's Wrath That Has To Change." This reportedly ruined Depp and his career.

As a result, Johnny filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the British tabloid, The Sun, and Heard to prevent his life and career from being ruined further.

The Latest About Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Prior to this announcement, Heard is expected to undergo a defamation trial which Depp filed.

Like the case being preceded by Judge Nicol, the prosecution in January--under Fairfax County VA Circuit Court Chief Judge Bruce White--also received a dizzying schedule.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor initially filed a special request to postpone his defamation trial against Heard. Rescheduling would help him have a smooth-sailing time while filming "Fantastic Beasts."

Of course, Heard counterattacked and opposed the actor. She demanded the judge to order Depp to appear before them and face her lawyers' questioning.

On October 9, Judge White approved Heard's request, and the Circuit Court of Fairfax County released the court document days later (via Deadline).

Currently, Johnny Depp has two separate legal battles. Once the November 2 verdict is released, he would not need to worry about anything else anymore but the upcoming defamation trial with Heard next year.

