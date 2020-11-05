KUWTK: Kendall Jenner Makes Surprising Confession About Kylie Jenner After Big Fight

Fans might have already quickly forgotten exactly what Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner fought about earlier this year, but it appears that the sisters did not.

The two have grown up so close to each other in age that fighting seems normal anyway, but a new clip showed that their recent fight certainly drove a wedge between them.

According to Hollywood Life, Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fight in Palm Springs earlier this year is bigger than everyone thinks.

Kendall and Kylie Still Not Reconciling

It's not clear if this is still the case today since the scenes of KUWTK are pre-filmed anyway, but the newest preview revealed that after a whole month and some weeks later after their Palm Springs fight (shown also through another episode), the sisters still have not spoken to each other.

The supermodel opened up about the aftermath of their blowout argument in a new preview clip of their family reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

In the promo clip, Kendall can be seen in a video chat with her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, and their mom, Kris Jenner. All four were in different locations. Kim Kardashian looked like she just woke up, while Kendall looked like she's somewhere outdoors.

"I've never heard from her, not even a little bit, which is rare," the 25-year-old can be heard saying after being asked about the sensitive topic of reconnecting with Kylie.

"It's been about a month," older sis Khloe remarked.

Kendall then explained in a confessional that it was the longest she had not talked to her little sister. "Kylie and I got into a pretty big fight on our way home from Palm Springs. It's been a really long time and I haven't heard from her. It's really weird - we've never gone this long without speaking."

The two older sisters shared that both of them tried contacting Kylie about the situation but were just yelled at. This is news to Kendall, who concluded that Kylie must now feel ganged up on.

Khloe then shared that Kylie told her Kendall hit her first, which the model denied.

"She has some serious issues. ... First of all, I didn't hit her first, but also, it wouldn't matter because that's not the point," Kendall said.

The family's momager then revealed in a confessional that it was difficult to watch her daughters fight and said it was so easy for the two to just own up on their respective errors in the said fight and make up.

Kendall and Kylie Fight Refresher

In the said Palm Springs fight, which started the two decking it out over an outfit, things escalated into the sisters screaming loudly at each other in Kylie's car on the way home from a show the family enjoyed that night.

Kylie was yelling, "Why would I drop you home, Kendall? I'm not going to drive through the city to drop you home," she said, prompting the other to scream right back. All the while, Corey Gamble was driving the girls

Kris Jenner's BF was even dragged into it. While Kylie said the fight was just between her and Kendall, the model insisted with her mom that Corey aggravated the situation by taking Kylie's side. Corey and Kylie left Kendall at a gas station to be picked up by Kris, Khloe and Kim.

The fight also got really physical, with Kendall sobbing after Kylie's heel was placed at her neck.

The whole thing ended with Kris, who was put in the middle of it all, saying sorry to Kendall for Corey's involvement. Note that this is not the first time one of Kris' daughters had said Corey is not trustworthy.

