Iggy Azalea's True Feelings About Being a Single Mom -- Revealed

Iggy Azalea is a single mom now after her relationship with her baby daddy, Playboi Carti, fell apart. The rapper is hardly concerned though, as she believes she can be very capable in raising their baby boy Onyx.

According to HollywoodLife, unlike other women who balked at the idea of being a single mom, Iggy is very confident about being one. Even if Playboi Carti will be absent in the boy's life, the Australian artist is sure she'll do just fine. In fact, the magazine learned that Iggy is embracing the idea and excited about it.

"Iggy has always been fiercely independent her entire life, so she isn't worried in the slightest about raising Onyx as a single mom," a source close to the rapper shared.

"Iggy is super protective of her son and she hasn't let him out of her sight since becoming a mom, so she's confident she can absolutely handle raising her son without being in a relationship with his father," the insider explained, noting that Iggy did go through a transition period but has already adjusted well.

The "Savior" rapper announced through social media last month that she would be raising Onyx alone after breaking up with the boy's dad.

On her Instagram Story on October 23, Iggy treated fans to a series of blank images featuring nothing but white texts. The texts were cryptic and signaled massive drama.

"You lost a real 1," she started, adding, "People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone. One thing I'll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s**t don't eat y'all up inside?"

Hours after these controversial initial posts, Iggy took to social media once more to explain what she meant. She confirmed some brewing rumors tht she was no longer dating Playboi Carti and the father of her child.

"What I mean last night was that I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship," she wrote.

If she's fine with raising a kid alone without the father, she's even more fine with being naked on social media--without a care with what people, even her ex, would say.

Just recently, Iggy Azalea posted something shocking that might be directed at her baby daddy.

According to the Blast, the rapper's IG story positively exploded after the 30-year-old new mom posted an attention-grabbing video from bed.

In the video, she was without clothes and then rolling around in her sheets. Uncaring what people would say of her post-baby body, the "Dance Like Nobody's Watching" rapper made her followers drool.

Azalea was very careful not to flash her bare chest during her bed romp, although the whole video left nothing to imagination. It was apparent that it was a post-shower scene.

Keeping the lights off, she playfully stuck out her tongue and made a sexy gesture with it.

In the dark, she looked straight at the camera and moved to her own music.

