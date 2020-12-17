"The Masked Singer" Season 4 finally unmasked and named its winner.

The panel of the award-winning show had a hard time choosing the most deserving among the three finalists--Mushroom, Crocodile, and Sun.

While the three showed insane talents, only one prevailed.

In the end, Sun was hailed as the people's favorite, and the singer successfully bagged the Golden Mask trophy.

As for the most-awaited part, the Sun finally unmasked and revealed her identity. It turned out that the winner during "The Masked Singer" finale is the Grammy winner and country singer LeAnn Rimes.

The other finalists unmasked are Aloe Blacc (Mushroom) and Nick Carter (Crocodile), who landed in second and third place respectively.

"I never thought I would do anything like this and I don't think I'll ever do anything like it again," Rimes told Variety. "It's such a unique show. I had no idea what I was getting myself into and I'm so glad I did."

Before unmasking themselves, the panelists made their guesses and tried to reveal Sun's identity.

Both Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed it right. Meanwhile, Robin Thicke thought she was Katharine McPhee, while Ken Jeong guessed she was Mandy Moore.

LeAnn Rimes' Excitement on "The Masked Singer" Season 4

In the same interview with Variety, the 38-year-old singer expressed her eagerness to appear on the show after the coronavirus pandemic affected her career.

Per Rimes, the health crisis prevented her to stand on stage and perform again.

"[And] when I thought of what I could bring to this dark moment in time, it felt like perfect timing. This show in itself is just so joyous, unlike really any show on television," she went on.

She added that it has been years since she performed live on stage. The clearest memory she could recall was when she performed live at the age of 13.

Amused, Rimes said that appearing on "The Masked Singer" Season 4 made her feel a million times better. Still, the show also turned out to be more challenging than she expected.

Although she wore Sun's costume every time she walked up on stage, the singer still could not get used to its weight. As a result, she would always go home with a sore body.

Rimes still looked at the positive side and said, "I started so young and I never really got a chance to play. And so for me part of this was like, 'I get to go play in a costume? OK, cool.'"

Before winning the crown, LeAnn Rimes' songs dominated the charts already. Among her newly released works include "Throw My Arms Around The World."

She also made herself busy by hosting the "Wholly Human" podcast.

After Rimes' win, the "Masked Singer" will come back on TV screens again in the spring for its season 5.

In the meantime, they launched its spin-off "The Masked Dancer." It will be available for streaming on Fox starting December 27, 2020.

