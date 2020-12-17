'The Voice' 2020 Winner: Who Is Carter Rubin?

"The Voice" 2020 winner is Carter Rubin, and he's more than just an excellent singer.

On December 15, "The Voice" 2020 finalists faced each other for the last time for the talent show's finale.

The season heard a wide vocal range from different singers across the country. From thousands of aspiring artists, Rubin has been hailed as the top singer after totally outshining the other performers.

For this season, the 15-year-old singer defeated the other four "The Voice" 2020 finalists: Desz, Flanigan, John Holiday and Jim Ranger.

Carter Rubin's "The Voice" final performance led him to become the youngest male winner in the history of the show. His victory also landed him a recording contract with Universal Music and a $100,000 cash prize.

While that fact alone made the New York native shine even more, here are the other interesting facts about him that you should know.

"The Voice" 2020 Winner Already Got Judges Hearts From the Start

Carter Rubin's "The Voice" first performance immediately made Stefani and John Legend turn their chairs.

During the blind auditions, the then 14-year-old young singer touched viewers' hearts with a cover of Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go."

After starting his "The Voice" stint, he also launched an Instagram account for the first time.

In October, Rubin joined the social networking site and posted an update regarding his audition.

"The secret's out: I AUDITIONED FOR @nbcthevoice who's ready for the season premiere on october 19? #TheVoice," he wrote on his first post.

As of writing, he already has over 46,000 followers.

Carter Rubin Soared Higher During Finals

For his last stage performance, the young singer opted to sing Miley Cyrus' "The Climb." Fortunately, the song pushed him to become "The Voice" 2020 winner.

Rubin's performance moved his coach, Stefani, to tears.

"My heart is still beating out of my chest with nerves for you just because I care so much and I'm so happy for you and you're unbelievable," the judge said as she tried to control her emotions, per Billboard. "You're just so calm, and it feels like you're meant to be doing this."

For the past few months, Rubin has developed a closer relationship with Stefani.

In fact, Gwen herself already called him her son. Per the judge, it is her way to make him feel more comfortable around her as she tries to coach him.

Carter Rubin's First Album

Just like any other "The Voice" winners, Rubin is already eyeing to create his first album.

Per the teenager, he is inspired by several artists like Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles and Shawn Mendes.

He told HollywoodLife that the aforementioned singers inspired some of his songs.

"I want to get in the studio and record that and put it in front of people to hear because I take music very, very seriously, and I go off of those famous people that really have inspired me to find my own genre and style of music," he went on.

