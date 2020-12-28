DC Movies 2021: DCEU To Release 2 Exclusive HBO Max Films Yearly

The DCEU has big plans of expansion starting 2021. It will be releasing two movies in a year on HBO Max in addition to theatrical releases.

Despite its undeniable successes with certain movies, it cannot be denied that Marvel Cinematic Universe has been trumping over DCEU for years.

DC Universe Expansion Plans 2021

The DCEU started to thrive back in 2013 with Zach Snyder's "Man of Steel," with Henry Cavill as Kal-El. Then fans were blessed with Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman" and Ben Affleck's "Batman." There is absolutely no reason to trust the franchise's magic, but its undeniably not doing as much as MCU, its most obvious competitor.

Things are about to change and DCEU will be giving MCU some serious challenge now, especially in terms of awards.

According to Walter Hamada, president of DC films, the studio has great plans for the future. According to the NYT, the studio plans to release two DCEU films a year on HBO Max, apart from its sometimes four theatrical releases.

These HBO Max films will be giving the franchise so much room to take risks and produce films that fans might be more excited about because of their freshness. These DC movies will focus on smaller, riskier characters (i.e Batgirl and Static Shock). Hamada also says that, apart from these films, DCEU will be treating fans to television offshoots that are connected with the larger universe as well.

Occassionally, critics claimed that it is apparent that the studio was simply rushing out films just to compete with Marvel. To go into a head-on competition with Marvel is natural, and necessary, but to not create a larger, interconnected franchise first before doing that, is quite unwise. It is clear that Warner Bros. and DC have realized this and are now gearing up for a big change in how they handle their DC movies and television shows in 2021.

DC Movies and Shows

While MCU was both critically acclaimed and smashing box office records, fans cannot say the same of DCEU. Even though movies like "Suicide Squad" and "Justice League" were praised and given their due exposure, they did not make enough money to break any box office records. "Aquaman" in 2018 is the only one that can be truly said to have broke box office records and be well-received by critics at the same time, as reported by ScreenRant.

Even with its years of existence, DCEU experienced its first film to cross $1 billion at the box office with "Aquaman." But there is absolutely no reason to be complacent. No subsequent DCEU movies have come close to what "Aquaman" was able to achieve and that should be worrying.

"Aquaman 2": Release Date, Plot, Everything to Know

"Aquaman 2" is reportedly releasing on 2022, but the company cannot very well wait for that to happen and hope it can achieve box office success once more.

There's a "Aquaman" spinoff planned, but again DCEU should not just be relying on its success.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, "Aquaman" producer Peter Safran, "The Trench" will be released before the second installment and take place after the events of the first film.

Safran likened "Aquaman" to "Conjuring."

"We've definitely taken a page from our Conjuring playbook, which is: You've got the mothership, which is Aquaman, but there are so many great stories to tell within that universe of itself, that Atlantean universe," Safran explained.

READ MORE: 'We Can Be Heroes 2': Netflix Superhero Film Sequel Confirmed?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles