Netflix subscribers will get to watch another young adult series with the arrival of "Fate: The Winx Saga."

Before it premieres on the streaming giant, Netflix dropped the trailer on its official YouTube Channel.

"Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence," the description stated.

Before we see the group of fairies attending the Alfea College starting on January 22, here are the things not everyone noticed on the "Fate: The Winx Saga" trailer.

Bloom Is Up For Dramas!

Just like its animated version, Bloom seems to be experiencing more drama in the adaptation.

Bloom, played by Abigail Cowen, seems to struggle on the first day of school. She eventually accepts her power before becoming one of the most powerful fairies.

"There's a war on the horizon," a mysterious voice warned her.

Despite such warning, Cowen's character will receive help from other fairies, the ones who will complete The Winx Club.

"Fate: The Winx Saga" Looks Like "The Vampire Diaries"

If you felt like you were watching a trailer for "The Vampire Diaries," you are not alone.

The same vibes can surely be felt from the trailer, especially since Brian Young developed "Fate" for Netflix.

In fact, Brian has been a longtime producer and writer for "The Vampire Diaries" on The CW.

"I used to work on a show called The Vampire Diaries and they did this great thing of being a vampire show that really was just a grounded teen show," Brian said in an interview with Seventeen.

The Trailer Introduces "Fate: The Winx Saga" Cast

Aside from Cowen, "Fate" welcomes a set of talented actresses from the film industry.

Stella, whose power is light, will be played by Hannah van der Westhuysen. She previously joined the CITV series "The Fugitives."

Precious Mustapha, one of the cast members of Sky One TV series "Code 404," will play the role of water fairy Aisha.

"From the offset, she seems quite confident with her powers. But, 'cause she's a perfectionist, she doesn't think that's good enough," Precious said of her character. "She wants to always be developing."

Meanwhile, Eliot Salt and Elisha Applebaum will play the roles of Terra and Musa, respectively.

