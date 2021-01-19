What starts abruptly can end quickly, at least on Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' part.

Clare and Dale reportedly broke up just a few months after getting engaged, TMZ reported.

Sources close to the now ex-couple shared that Dale was the first one to end things between them this weekend.

Prior to their official break-up, E! News reported that "The Bachelorette" couple reached the first rocky part of their relationship. According to the news outlet's source, Clare and Dale agreed to take a break from their relationship after going through a lot of fights recently.

The insider added that the two have been fighting over their lifestyle preferences.

"Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom," the source went on.

Because of this huge difference, things got intense between them.

The source further explained that although the 32-year-old former NFL player cares for her, he reportedly feels like he's rushing things. Moreover, he is said to feel unsure of the things he has been doing with Clare.

"They are both still getting to know each other and figuring it all out," the source explains further," the source added.

Meanwhile, their Instagram followers also noticed the distance between them.

Recently, Dale shared pictures of him while spending time in New York City. Clare, for her part, stayed in her home in Northern California.

Clare Crawley, Dale Moss' Relationship

One should expect a quick turn of events in all reality dating series, from being a couple to engagement. However, even though "The Bachelorette" already created multiple pairs, Clare and Dale undoubtedly received the most criticisms.

In November 2020, after their engagement, Clare spoke up and defended the rapid development of her relationship with Dale.

"I think I'd be lying if I said it didn't hurt me because here is something that I finally found that makes me so incredibly happy, like, to my core," Crawley said, per Us Weekly.

During that time, she showed the viewers how much she hopes that people could be happy for her since she finally felt the love she has been craving and wanting.

In December, the couple even sparked marriage speculation.

But with the recent events, it is safe to say that things between Clare and Dale are still yet to bloom fully.

