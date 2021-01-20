"Riverdale" Season 5 remains unstoppable despite the worsening coronavirus pandemic. In fact, KJ Apa already offered spoilers about the upcoming season.

In the previous seasons, Archie Andrews (Apa's character) and his pals successfully faced the biggest conflicts and powerful opponents.

As the story continued to get more exciting, the team had to halt for a moment and experience the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the ongoing health crisis, "Riverdale" continued to put the pieces together for its new instalment.

Even when there are already new protocols and COVID-19 testings which affect the whole production, Apa shared a sneak peek of what would happen in the show after the time jump.

"Riverdale" Spoilers: What "Riverdale" Season 5 Has To Offer

In a phone interview with ET Canada, the 23-year-old actor described the new set of the drama series as something "crazy."

"I had just got off a movie ['Songbird'], which was one of the first movies shooting since COVID, so I kind of knew what it was going to be like," he said.

Although he saw a different vibe now, he revealed that they are following strict rules to prevent the filming from getting shut down again.

He then further assured that there will be more to expect with the existence of time jump.

Instead of seeing Apa, Cole Sprouse, and Camila Mendes continue their teen lives, "Riverdale" creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa decided to get the show to jump seven years into the future.

According to Apa, his character Archie returns to the military during the time jump. The group then finds out that Riverdale has become a ghost town because of Hiram Lodge. Upon seeing their hometown, Archie decided to come back to put everything back into the right places.

"That's the one thing he has left, is Riverdale. He's hated to see it burn to the ground, so he wants to revive the town," Apa said of his character.

"Riverdale" Season 5 will also see a major shift in his character. This time, Archie matured a lot. The way he deals with everything is more of a man.

Elsewhere in the interview, he opened up about feeling lucky to be still working on the show. For five years, Apa has been reprising his role, and he is expected to continue in the next seasons.

The time jump will finally allow the actors and actresses to play at their own ages while still being able to stay in "Riverdale."

Season 5 of the hit series will arrive on January 20.

READ MORE: Drew Brees' Wife, Brittany, Reveals Husband's 11 Broken Ribs, More Injuries Throughout 2020

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles