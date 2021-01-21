The story of the high society of Londin will be heard once again through "Bridgerton" Season 2.

Lady Whistledown herself officially announced the arrival of the new installment of the hit series.

On the official Twitter account of Bridgerton, she published another column for "Society Papers" and hinted that it is the most exciting edition yet.

"I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion," the text on the image read.

She further detailed that the production of the Netflix series will resume in the Spring of 2021.

To the followers' surprise, it seems like Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) will be the main focus for the next season and his "romantic activities" with the new character, Kate Sheffield.

Previously, showrunner Chris Van Dusen told EW that the show was set to recreate one book per season.

While the flow has already been determined, the actress who will play the crucial role of Kate is yet to be cast.

Still, Lady Whistledown told in her missive that the viewers should patiently wait, as "Patience, after all, is a virtue."

Fans Approve New Season

As of writing, the announcement already garnered 13,700 likes and 2,800 retweets.

Meanwhile, the series' fans also left some hilarious notes on the comment section.

One fan approved its plans to focus on Lord Anthony and said, "OK, give Anthony all the spotlight you want, as long as we get to see the Duke's naked chest in every episode."

"Bridgerton" Becoming One of Netflix' Most-Watched Series

The series first season, which premiered on Christmas Day, revealed the story of the eldest daughter of the family, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), and her debut on the marriage market.

The predecessor also focused on her courtship with an already-committed bachelor, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

According to the streaming giant, the Shondaland program was expected to hit 63 million member households within its first four weeks since its debut.

Meanwhile, Van Dusen also revealed during his appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" that the renewal will swoon fans' hearts.

"Anthony is going to have a love interest next season, and I think it's going to be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show," he said, per Deadline.

