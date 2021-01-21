"Superman & Lois" continues to give fans massive spoilers. This time, it took everyone's breaths away as the trailer showed how Clark Kent finally revealed his identity to his children.

Superheroes, like Superman, do their best to keep their real identities hidden. Still, some of them spill the secret at one point or another, and Clark joined that club.

The newest "Superman & Lois" trailer--posted on the official Youtube Channel of TV Promos--unveiled the unexpected turn of events.

The highlight of the teaser was Clark introducing himself to his sons as Superman. Though they seem to have been planning to find out Superman's identity, they witnessed their father fly in the air at the 00:46 mark.

It is not the end of troubles for the Man of Steel and his wife, Lois Lane, though, as they also deal with the stresses and pressures of raising their two boys.

In addition, Clark and Lois must decide whether they would allow their sons Jonathan and Jordan to inherit Superman's Kryptonian superpowers soon.

Their decision could definitely cause a problem since the first trailer and other press materials already warned about the sibling's extremely different personalities.

"Superman & Lois" Looking "Good"

Aside from dealing with family problems, Clark and Lois are set to experience a rollercoaster ride in the next installment.

"Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland")," the synopsis on the YouTube channel read.

There is also a glimpse of a new villain, played by Wole Parks, whose real identity as The Stranger is yet to be introduced in the series.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will lead "Superman & Lois" to tell more about family drama while getting involved in more action scenes.

Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin will continue to be the on-screen couple's sons, Jonathan Kent and Jordan Kent, respectively.

Aside from the aforementioned characters, Dylan Walsh (Samuel Lane), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (Sarah Cushing), and Adam Rayner (Morgan Edge) will also star.

The smooth transitions came after The CW's series former writer Nadria Tucker revealed that the show wholly ignored their suggestion to find the best stars to play Martha and Jonathan Kent's roles.

The "Superman & Lois" release date is on February 2021, makinng it the latest to join the ever-expanding Arrowverse.

