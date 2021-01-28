Netflix welcomed two former "Game of Thrones" stars to the cast of "The Sandman" series.

The streaming giant continues to tease fans with more incredible content coming this 2021. This time, it hyped fans with live-action adaptation of the hit comic book series with the same name.

The official Twitter account of Netflix UK & Ireland shared the first look of the confirmed cast members of "The Sandman."

"THE SANDMAN - a new dark fantasy Netflix series based on the comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman. Starring: all of these great people..." the caption stated alongside a poster of the cast members.

THE SANDMAN - a new dark fantasy Netflix series based on the comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman. Starring: all of these great people... pic.twitter.com/h9CamoNjl2 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 28, 2021

Tom Sturridge leads the star-studded team as Dream, the Lord of the Dreaming. His character, who is also known as Morpheus, is part of the seven entities.

The other Endless include Destiny, Destruction, Despair, Delirium, Desire, and Death. Sturridge will be joined by Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Cain), Asim Chaudry (Abel), and Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian).

Meanwhile, two GoT alums complete the main cast of "The Sandman" Netflix series: Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer) and Charles Dance (Roderick Burgess).

All About "The Sandman" Series

The highly-anticipated series is said to be a blend of dark fantasy and modern myth. Deadline also reported that the upcoming adaptation will fuse fiction, legend and historical drama.

The story will reportedly follow the story of the Dream King as he tries to put everything into their right places after all the cosmic and human mistakes he committed.

Aside from the award-winning actors and actresses on the cast list, several notable people will also work behind the camera.

Allan Heinberg, who is well-renowned for his works in "Wonder Woman" and "Grey's Anatomy," will direct and executive produce.

Neil Gaiman, the author of the book series, and David S. Goyer will work with Heinberg.

The three also co-wrote the said project.

"For the last 33 years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality," Gaiman said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The author also expressed his excitement to see Dream and all his characters come to life through the industry's finest actors.

Gaiman's "The Sandman" comic book series began to creep into people's minds in 1989. Finally, it will soon arrive as an 11-part series on the streaming giant.

