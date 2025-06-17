Prince Harry was the subject of a Father's Day video made by Meghan Markle, but the sweet tribute has also prompted discussion from royal experts who claim it subtly hints of deeper tension.

On Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex posted a montage of Harry playing with Prince Archie, who is now 2, and Princess Lilibet over the years. Set to Jason Mraz's "Have It All," the compilation featured simple pleasures like beach outings, backyard dancing and family downtime. Meghan captioned it simply, "The best. Happy Father's Day to our favorite guy."

The post came hours after Kensington Palace shared its own tribute — a polished image of Prince William with his three children, photographed in Norfolk by Josh Shinner.

'A Tale of Two Fathers'

According to royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop, the contrasting posts show the divide between the brothers. "Hail Prince William, the model father," Dunlop told The Mirror, noting the professional quality and deliberate symbolism of the Prince of Wales' photo. "A handsome, upstanding man, beautifully blended with his children; a foursome united in different shades of 'Norfolk' green."

In contrast, she described Meghan's late-night video post from Los Angeles as more "au naturel," yet still stylized. Dunlop pointed out that despite the upbeat music choice, "Harry doesn't have it all," referring to his physical and emotional distance from the royal family. "The Duke of Sussex remains something of an orphan, stranded on the other side of the Atlantic," she said.

Body language analyst Judi James observed a message of "freedom" throughout the video. "There is a lot of running and walking away from the camera to continue to reject a more public profile," James told The Mirror, noting that both Harry and his children appeared barefoot in many shots, a symbol of both intimacy and privilege. "On your own estate, though, it's clearly just fine," she added.

A Strategic Shift?

The video represents a departure from the Sussexes' habit of closely guarding their children's privacy. Though the faces of the Archie and Lilibet were still largely covered, the clip included more candid shots than ever before, and some believe it was an intentional decision.

James pointed out that Meghan's production quality has evolved.

"This is a whole cinematic-looking narrative," she said, comparing it to the stylized opening of a prestige drama. "It often feels like you're watching the opening credits of a show like Succession."

The tribute follows weeks of renewed tension between Harry and the royal family. He recently said he "would love reconciliation" with King Charles, but Dunlop believes Meghan's post underscores how far removed Harry remains. "Poor Harry," she remarked. "These days, having it all even means sharing images of his children's faces, albeit blurry ones taken when they were much younger."