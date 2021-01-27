After seeing the first images of "Shadow and Bone," there's no doubt it has the potential to become a hit series on Netlfix.

Netflix is about to become a home to another fantasy show with the arrival of the "Shadow and Bone" TV series.

This week, the streaming giant finally unveiled the first look at the fantasy show, giving fans the chills they need to feel before its official release.

The official synopsis has also been given to the public, and it teased all the scenes everyone should look forward to.

"Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, 'Shadow and Bone' finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free," the first part ofg the synopsis detailed.

Aside from the new pictures and official synopsis, the 39-second long teaser dropped on December 17 also showed how the upcoming flick would be a hit soon.

"Shadow and Bone" Will Offer a Different Kind of Fantasy World

These days, several streaming giants have been offering the same fantasy world vibes to its audience. But "Shadow and Bone" author and executive producer Leigh Bargudo promised a different world to everyone.

As quoted by EW, Bardugo said that the series will show "repeating rifles" in the middle of Imperial Russia.

The series will reportedly tell the story of people who have heard that they do not matter at all--hinting at a drama in a fantasy flick.

"It's been incredible to see that story take shape on such an epic scale, the battles, the magic, but also the relationships between the characters," the author went on.

"Shadow and Bone" Cast Members Give Justice To Characters

It always takes the perfect stars to flawlessly deliver the story, and Bargudo chose the best ones in the industry.

The team's announcement about their featured cast already made people look excited to watch the series.

The cast members of the soon-to-be hit series include Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Amita Suman (Inje Ghafa), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev) Calahan Skogman (Matthais), and Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik).

The lineup invited more people to hit that "Remind Me" button on Netflix before the "Shadow and Bone" release date on April 23.

The Trilogy Received Massive Success As Well

Bardugo's books have been a success over the years, so there's no reason to doubt that the series adaptation will do well.

The author made the Grisha Trilogy from 2012 to 2014, and she sold over 3 million copies of it worldwide.

Compared to other fantasy series, "Shadow and Bone" already has a wide connection to people.

A considerable percentage of that readers surely have Netflix subscriptions, so Bardugo can freely expect them to continuously support her and her works toward a new milestone.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles