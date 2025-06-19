Prince Harry's increased willingness to share glimpses of his personal life with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may stem from unresolved pain over the ongoing royal estrangement, a source claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently released several family photos online, including a Father's Day post and snapshots from a Disneyland trip celebrating Lilibet's third birthday. Meghan, who relaunched her Instagram presence earlier this year with her brand As Ever and the Netflix series With Love, Meghan, has also offered rare peeks into their home life, such as dancing to "Baby Momma" ahead of Lilibet's birth.

'A Last Resort' to Reach the King

While the couple's public openness has drawn attention, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry's motivations may be more emotional than strategic. "Harry is completely heartbroken," the insider said. "His dad refuses to see him or the kids, not even on Zoom. It's a last resort. He's desperately hoping the King might see a picture of Archie or Lilibet and realize what he's missing."

The source added that despite years of outreach through calls and letters, Harry's attempts at reconciliation have been ignored. The revelation follows a recent interview in which the Duke reiterated his wish for peace. "I would love reconciliation with my family," Harry said, acknowledging that "some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book."

"I said, life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," he continued, adding that Charles won't speak to him "because of this security stuff."

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Sky News that the royal family's mistrust toward Harry may be deepening. "The family...do not trust him to keep private conversations private," she said. "Now he's gone so public with his raw emotions...that's going to reinforce that."

Meghan Speaks on Raising Grounded Kids

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are little farmers, business owners! Yes they are privileged, but they’re also being raised by conscientious parents. They know how their food grow, how to preserve, sale and share them. Meghan and Harry are raising sensible kids. #MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/qvUdJkGWCr — Carmella (@Sussex5525) June 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Meghan shared new insights into how she and Harry are raising their children. In a podcast interview with Good American CEO Emma Grede, the Duchess said Archie and Lilibet sell fruits and vegetables from their garden at a Montecito farmers' market.

Meghan explained that she wants them to "understand the value of things," primarily since they were raised in a privileged household. "Just like manners and taking care of the things around you, there is a value on things," she said.

Harry also admitted he "can't see a world" where he'd bring his family back to the UK at this point. "I love my country," he said, "but I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."