Bianca Censori's latest public appearance has sparked fresh speculation over her ongoing style evolution, and one expert suggests it may reveal more than just a fashion statement.

The 30-year-old wife of Kanye West was seen heading to a Los Angeles beauty spa on June 16, wearing a nude plunging neckline bodysuit, white fur boots, and sunglasses. Her dark hair was styled in loose waves, and the vibe echoed the aesthetic popularized by West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Body language expert Judi James believes Censori's apparent mimicry isn't just skin-deep.

"It's a strange form of what looks like capitulation," James told The Mirror US, describing Censori's latest look as a potential "role reversal" from past instances when Kardashian appeared to emulate Censori's signature style.

Censori, typically known for stoic poses and blank expressions, took a different approach in her latest outing. "She is much more 'celebrity,' with one hand touching her shades while the other holds her phone aloft in a more performative look," James observed, noting the posture echoed Kardashian's familiar red-carpet confidence.

In previous months, it was Kardashian who appeared to adopt elements of Censori's bold fashion sense, including sheer body stockings and statement accessories. Now, the expert says the tables have turned.

"But here it's a role-reversal," James said, "with Bianca apparently dressing like Kim as well as copying her hair and her make-up."

James also raised questions about the Australian architect's motivation, speculating whether the resemblance is part of a deeper emotional story or an attention-seeking tactic shared between her and her controversial husband.

"Is it possible that Kim was the love of Kanye's life, and that Bianca feels a need to look like a replacement?" she asked. "Or is this something of an in-joke that she and Kanye find amusing by prompting double-takes?"

"He certainly has a type": People accuse Bianca Censori of turning into a Kim Kardashian clone after she steps out with hair extensions and a bodysuit, looking just like Kanye West's ex-wife pic.twitter.com/WGnyY87Tdo — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) June 19, 2025

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Fed Up With Censori's Copying

Meanwhile, Kardashian is reportedly no longer amused. A source told Globe that the reality TV star is "sick to death of this fraudster trying to be her — and doing it badly at that."

While Kardashian initially assumed West was behind Censori's fashion choices, she has reportedly changed her stance.

"Kim's changed her mind," the source said. "She's come to the conclusion that Bianca's a lot more calculated and conniving than anyone first thought."

The insider added that Kardashian, who shares four children with West, even tried to connect with Censori during one of the couple's reported breakups, only to be ignored.

"It creeps her out and makes her fearful, too, as this is the woman who's now stepmom to her kids," the source said.