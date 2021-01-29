"WandaVision" ditched the time jumps from the first three episodes and finally slapped its viewers with a painful reality.

On Friday, Disney Plus dropped the episode 4 of the "WandaVision" series. Unlike its first three parts, the recent release offered a dose reality in the MCU.

Apparently, the setting of the whole series is set up years after The Blip happened. Half of the world's population reappeared again after Hulk reversed The Snap.

"WandaVision" Episode 4 Recap

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) woke up and worked again as the head of S.W.O.R.D. She then took the viewers inside S.H.I.E.L.D's space wing, where she met Director Hayward (Josh Stamberg).

From there, she started handling a mysterious missing person case in Westview.

But upon arriving, the local cops seemed to have selective amnesia. Apparently, there's a weird thing like a barrier surrounding the entire town that eventually sucked Rambeau inside.

The organization then set up a base outside the mysterious town and asked for the help of Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings).

In the end, they found out that the event is caused by Wanda Maximoff's cosmic microwave background radiation.

Rambeau then saw Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) use her Scarlet Witch power on her to push her out of her "reality."

"You're a stranger here, you're trespassing and I want you to leave," Wanda said before temporarily seeing Vision (Paul Bettany).

"WandaVision" Episode 4 Review

After seeing these twists and turns on "WandaVision," critics quickly shared what they thought of the recent episode.

According to Jack Shepherd of Games Radar, the episode would have been a flop if they chose to focus on Rambeau and other "WandaVision" cast members. Although Rambeau initially filled the void in the first part of the episode, something was still missing without the main characters.

Good thing Wanda and Vision appeared at some point and completed the scenes.

"How many of those answers can be taken at face value remains to be seen, but it certainly feels like the pieces have been set so that, when we do return to sitcom land, the stakes will be that much higher," Shepher wrote.

Meanwhile, The Ringer's Daniel Chin applauded the episode's choice to let go of "catchy themes and sitcom homages" to finally reveal what it needs to reveal.

"WandaVision" Episode 4 clearly showed what The Blip looked like in real time. While the MCU superheroes were fighting against Thanos, "WandaVision" showed what people on Earth were doing during that time.

Aside from these exciting events, Susana Polo of Polygon noted that a villain will arrive soon after the hexagons appeared.

Comic book readers knew that the shape signals the coming of a new villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Polo is one of the eagle-eyed critics who saw that part.

"Maybe the simplest explanation could be that if all of Westview is a product of Wanda's abilities, the hexagons are a quite literal visual interpretation of the Scarlet Witch's often ill-defined "hex" power," she detailed.

