Caitlyn Jenner kept her spirits high as she took cover in a Tel Aviv bomb shelter during the missile strikes that Iran launched on Israel.

The 75-year-old Olympian had flown into Israel to be the headliner of the now-canceled Tel Aviv Pride parade and texted family members from a secure area in Israel after missiles fell in the area of her hotel.

"Please pray," Jenner wrote to one relative, adding, "I'm holding up ok." She answered when asked whether the explosions were loud, "Yes."

A source close to the family told the Daily Mail that Jenner had telephone service during the attack and remained calm. "She told us not to worry," said the family member. "She says she'll be fine and that Israel will protect her.

Meanwhile, Jenner has shared photos of herself sipping wine with Israeli influencer Regev Gur in a shelter for the wealthy. Gur posted a picture of the pair with the caption, "And what did you do during the sirens? Because I'm drinking wine with Caitlyn."

מה אתם עשיתם באזעקות? כי אני שותה יין עם קייטלין. pic.twitter.com/v3FHmixHjd — Regev Gur (@RegevGur) June 13, 2025

Hours before, Jenner had posted an image on social media of missiles in the night sky above Tel Aviv and captioned it, "'Quiet' night in Tel Aviv. Pray for us all. We will prevail. I am happy to stand with Israel today, now more than ever."

‘Quiet’ night in Tel Aviv. Pray for us all. We will prevail. I am happy to stand with Israel today, now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/cQpDWyvVKg — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 13, 2025

Jenner also revealed to a local TV outlet, per The Mirror, "I spoke with my daughter Kylie, and she urged me to stay safe."

"I reassured her, 'Don't worry, I'll keep myself safe, and they'll take care of me.'"

Stranded After Parade Cancellation

Jenner had been eagerly awaiting the Tel Aviv Pride parade for weeks, friends told those close to her. "She was very excited to be there for the parade," said a family source. "This was a bucket list item. It was supposed to be a great time."

Yet, after Israel targeted Iranian nuclear sites, officials called off the parade over security fears. Outgoing flights from the country were banned, stranding Jenner and others for the time being.

In the days leading up to the attack, Jenner toured several sites around Israel, including Kibbutz Be'eri and the Western Wall. "My heart is with Israel now and forever," she posted on Instagram.

Jenner has been in contact with the US Embassy, which advised her to stay in a windowless location. Her family remains in California, where they continue to follow the situation and regularly communicate.

"She doesn't seem overly worried at the moment," said the relative. "Just trusting that everything is going to be okay."