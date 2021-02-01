"The Voice" will be back sooner than later.

In a report by Deseret News, auditions for "The Voice" are already underway. The final virtual open call for "The Voice" Season 20 will be on February 4 and February 5.

On Monday, NBC has finally revealed when the four-time Emmy-winning competition series will be returning.

'The Voice' Season 20 Release Date

"The Voice" will be returning on TV screens and affiliated streaming platforms on March 1 at 8 PM.

It will also be marking the show's 10th anniversary.

One 'The Voice' Judge Is Not Returning

Gwen Stefani is not returning to her red chair this season. According to the singer, who has been a coach on the show for five seasons, the filming of the 19th season of "The Voice" during the COVID-19 pandemic still felt "natural" and "personal" despite the restrictions (per Today).

"It was not as weird as I thought. I think everybody felt even more grateful to be there because we felt special that we could work," she added.

Her fans will miss her on "The Voice," but she won't be out of the limelight just yet because people are still buzzing over her engagement to boyfriend of five years and former co-judge Blake Shelton.

They first met on the seventh season of the show and started dating by the ninth season.

'The Voice' Season 20 Coaches

Since Gwen Stefani isn't returning to "The Voice," Nick Jonas is gearing up to make his big comeback on the show.

The Jonas Brother member previously coached for the first time on Season 18 but announced he was leaving on the next season.

In the promo, Nick communicated one goal--he will beat Shelton.

He will be joined by the country superstar, as well as "American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson and singer-songwriter icon John Legend.

Carson Daly will also be returning to host "The Voice."

'The Voice' Production

According to reports, the show will continue to film in Universal Studios in Hollywood, taking note of social and physical distancing guidelines.

'The Voice' Season 20 Mentors

For "The Voice" Season 20, NBC revealed the newest battle advisors.

"Glee" and "American Crime Story" actor Darren Criss will be joining Team Nick, Grammy winner Luis Fonsi will be joining Team Kelly, country music duo Dan + Shay will be joining Team Blake, and R&B superstar Brandy will be part of Team Legend.

Legend even raved about Brandy in an interview with ET.

"Her track record as a successful artist speaks for itself, and we've been loving her and cherishing her as an artist of our culture for such a long time," Legend said.

'The Voice' Ratings

Season 20 comes after "The Voice" received excellent ratings for Season 19, averaging 7.4 million viewers, as per TV Line.

