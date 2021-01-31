"Real Housewives" star Kelly Dodd has been vocal about her views on COVID-19. Because of this, she lost a brand deal.

Positive Beverage has reportedly axed the 45-year-old reality star, according to a statement released on Saturday via Entertainment Tonight.

The beverae company's Head of Brand Zach Munhnick said that their brand's core values, which include "wellness, community, diversity, and inclusion," don't reflect the "Real Housewives" star's controversial views and opinions on the coronavirus.

The company also said that while their brand is inclusive that accepts people with opposing opinions on things, there still needs to be a layer of respect. However, they felt that Dodd has lost that, which meant that she lost them, too.

Kelly Dodd's Endorsement Deal

Kelly Dodd had a partnership with Positive Beverage for the last two years. She even purchased a stake in the company in 2019.

After the news of the company cutting ties with the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star surfaced, she took to Twitter to lighten the mood by saying, "I'm glad I could help put Positive Beverage on the map and wish them well."

Dodd also mentioned how she's "excited" for her next venture, which would make her delve into her "real passion"--the beauty industry.

Kelly Dodd's COVID-19 Views

In 2020, Kelly Dodd made headlines for her controversial remarks regarding COVID-19. She insisted that the COVID-19 pandemic was God's way of "thinning the herd."

During the Black Lives Matter movement, she was also seen wearing a hat that was deemed insensitive towards the cause.

Amid the controversies, Rick Leventhal's wife apologized during a December 2020 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

"I'm a human being; I make mistakes," she said. "Everybody has said and done things in their lives that they regret. And I regret these things."

Recently, Kelly also documented her recent outing as outdoor dining reopened in California.

She led everyone in a collective cheer while raising a glass to "superspreaders" and other patrons in the restaurant, where no one have bothered to wear a mask.

One of Kelly's friends fake coughed after shouting, "Spread the s---!"

She also continued to mock COVID-19 by sarcastically asking her friends at the table if they were even allowed to be there and if they were doing anything wrong--to which her pals assured her that they're not. It was a clear sign that she was mocking the precautions as well.

Dodd revealed that she already received the COVID-19 vaccine and claimed she couldn't get sick. And while she's not spreading COVID-19 and not using her influence to good use to convince people to get the vaccine, she sure is spreading her views everywhere.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles