'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Season 3 Cast: Edie Falco Plays 'Insignificant' Role as Hillary Clinton

Edie Falco

Edie Falco has been cast as Hillary Clinton in Season 3 of "American Crime Story." The series is based on the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton and his affair with Monica Lewinsky, the then-White House intern .

According to Entertainment Weekly, the four-time Emmy awardee, who is better known for her roles on popular shows "The Sopranos" and "Nurse Jackie," will play the former first lady and eventual secretary of state in Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series "Impeachment," which casts Clive Owen as Bill Clinton.

The complete cast of "Impeachment: American Crime Story" is as follows:

  • Beanie Feldstein plays Monica Lewinsky
  • Sarah Paulson plays Linda Tripp
  • Annaleigh Ashford plays Paula Jones
  • Billy Eichner plays Matt Drudge
  • Betty Gilpin plays Ann Coulter

READ MORE: Monica Lewinsky Bill Clinton Affair Sex Tape Audio Leak Shows Former Intern Seducing 42nd President [REPORT]


FX CEO John Landgraf reveals that the first lady, unlike Tripp, Jones, and Lewinksy, will not play a big role in the upcoming season. In 2019, he told The Hollywood Reporter that "Hillary is actually not a significant character in Impeachment because it's really told from the point of view of these women who were really far from the center of power."

Impeachment: American Crime Story" is a book adaptation of "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President" by Jeffrey Toobin. The season's premiere date is yet to be determined.

READ ALSO:Hillary Clinton TV Show: Diane Lane to Play Hillary in NBC Miniseries

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles

© 2021 ENSTARS, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
SEE COMMENT

MOST POPULAR

TV Shows

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Season 3 Cast: Edie Falco Plays 'Insignificant' Role as Hillary Clinton

1
TV Shows

'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Crossover 2021 Spoilers, Release Date, What to Expect

2
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Wears Kanye West Related Item After Rapper Spotted With His Wedding Ring On

3
News

Tiger Woods' Car Crash NOT an Accident? Authorities to Look Into Real Cause of Tragedy

4
Celebrities

Sarah Silverman Apologizes to Paris Hilton: What the Comedianne Really Said in 2007

5
Real Time Analytics