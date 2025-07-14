President Donald Trump on Saturday called for unity among his supporters after prominent MAGA figures began publicly criticizing former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files.

"They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a fantastic job," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We're on one team, MAGA, and I don't like what's happening. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE'S GREAT!"

The comments follow backlash within the conservative base after the Department of Justice released its long-awaited Epstein investigation report earlier this month.

The 300-gigabyte trove of data included over 10,000 videos and 4,000 images, but the DOJ ultimately concluded that Epstein died by suicide and found no evidence of a hidden client list.

Some right-wing influencers and conspiracy theorists accused Bondi, who has played a visible role in Trump's legal defense circle, of failing to adequately challenge or pursue leads related to Epstein's known ties to the wealthy and politically powerful.

Trump rejected the criticism, claiming that the renewed attention on Epstein is being stoked by his political opponents.

"They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called 'friends' are playing right into their hands," he posted.

He further blamed the controversy on figures from past Democratic administrations, writing, "Why didn't these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn't they use it?"

Tensions escalated after Wired published a report suggesting DOJ surveillance footage from Epstein's jail cell had been edited from multiple clips.

While legal experts cautioned that the footage alterations didn't necessarily indicate misconduct, the revelation added fuel to ongoing conspiracy theories.

Amid the uproar, progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took aim at the internal MAGA strife.

"Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?" she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Some speculation online also pointed to tech billionaire Elon Musk, who previously claimed Trump appeared in the sealed documents, as a reason for the apparent internal conflict.

Still, Trump attempted to downplay the relevance of the documents altogether.

"One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it's the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World," he wrote.

"Let's keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about."

Pam Bondi has not issued a public statement in response to the controversy.

The DOJ has not commented further since the report's release.